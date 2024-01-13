India’s Drug Regulator Conditionally Approves Production and Sale of Controversial FDC Drugs

Conditional Approval for Production and Sale of FDC Drugs

India’s apex drug regulator has given conditional approval for the production and sale of five fixed-dose combination (FDC) medicines, that were on the verge of a ban. These include renowned drugs such as D’Cold Total, Saridon Triple Action, Piriton Syrup, and Dolo Cold. The drugs had been under the microscope due to concerns about unscientific combinations and increased drug resistance.

Regulatory Steps for Drug Safety

The regulator has directed manufacturers to provide post-marketing safety and efficacy data for three combinations and make changes to the dosage and information labels for the other two. The authorities have also recommended conducting phase IV clinical trials to gather additional safety and clinical data for certain combinations. Manufacturers of the approved FDCs are required to submit periodic safety update reports (PSURs) as per the New Drugs and Clinical Trial Rules, 2019.

Ensuring Compliance

Any failure to submit the PSURs will be considered as a contravention of these rules. This directive is a move towards ensuring the safety and efficacy of these drug combinations. Rajeev Singh Raghuvanshi, the Drug Controller General of India, who heads the CDSCO, signed the order. The government’s decision aims to regulate the drug market and address concerns about the safety and efficacy of these drug combinations.