Health

India’s Battle with Pollution: An Examination of the Most Polluted Cities

By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 14, 2024 at 10:32 pm EST
India’s Battle with Pollution: An Examination of the Most Polluted Cities

The persistent issue of pollution in India has become a matter of significant concern, with a number of cities grappling with alarming air quality problems. This examination is centered around the most polluted cities in the nation, based on comprehensive data from environmental monitoring agencies as well as studies undertaken by environmental groups.

India’s Most Polluted Cities

The cities have been ranked according to their levels of particulate matter (PM2.5 and PM10), noxious pollutants that can infiltrate deep into the lungs and permeate the bloodstream, giving rise to various health complications. Kanpur, Faridabad, Varanasi, and Gaya feature prominently at the top of the pollution list. Alarmingly, these cities often surpass the safe limits delineated by the World Health Organization (WHO) for air quality.

Causes of Pollution

Industrial emissions, vehicular exhaust, construction dust, and burning of biomass have been identified as the primary sources of pollution in these areas. The crisis is further exacerbated by the lack of effective sanitation and waste management, and the centralized system of public administration often hinders efforts to combat the situation.

The Government’s Response

India’s government has initiated measures like the National Clean Air Programme (NCAP) to mitigate pollution, which includes the establishment of air quality monitoring stations and the enforcement of stricter emission norms. Despite these efforts, the effectiveness of these measures continues to be an area of contention, and the high levels of pollution in these cities remain a pressing public health issue.

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

