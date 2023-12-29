en English
Health

India’s Ayushman Bhava Campaign Marks Significant Progress

By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: December 29, 2023 at 7:21 am EST
India's Ayushman Bhava Campaign Marks Significant Progress

India’s Union Health Ministry has marked a significant milestone in its Ayushman Bhava campaign, generating over 4.4 crore Ayushman cards that offer families free medical treatment up to ₹5 lakh annually at designated hospitals. The campaign has also facilitated the creation of more than five crore Ayushman Bharat Health Accounts (ABHA).

Reaching the Masses

As of December 28, the Ayushman Bhava campaign has seen over 11 crore cumulative footfalls at approximately 13.8 lakh health melas (fairs). These health fairs offer a range of services, including wellness activities, teleconsultations, free drug distribution, diagnostic services, Ayush services (traditional medicine), and lifestyle counseling.

Focus on Maternal and Child Health

One of the striking achievements of the campaign is the registration of a significant number of pregnant mothers who have received antenatal care. Furthermore, the campaign has provided immunization to millions of mothers and children, reinforcing its commitment to maternal and child health.

Screening for Major Health Concerns

The health fairs conducted screenings for tuberculosis, hypertension, diabetes, and various cancers for nearly 19 crore people. Community Health Centre Melas have seen over 1.5 crore registrations, with millions of patients receiving general and specialist consultations. Tens of thousands of surgeries have also been performed, demonstrating the comprehensive scope of the Ayushman Bhava campaign.

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

