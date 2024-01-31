Indiana's Medicaid Shortfall Spells Concern for Families of Disabled

In the quiet town of Jackson County, Indiana, 15-year-old Landon Johnson, diagnosed with Type I spinal muscular atrophy, is at the heart of a mounting crisis. His mother, Bethany Johnson, shoulders the responsibility of his daily care, which includes the use of a ventilator and other life-sustaining procedures. Bethany's efforts, crucial for Landon's survival, are compensated through the Indiana Family and Social Services Administration's (FSSA) attendant care program. This initiative provides financial assistance to legally responsible individuals caring for relatives with significant disabilities.

Facing a Funding Shortfall

Originally, Bethany received payment for 50 hours of care each week. Through her relentless advocacy, she managed to extend it to 70 hours, providing much-needed financial relief to her family. However, the FSSA, grappling with a $900 million Medicaid shortfall, has decided to terminate the attendant care program by July 1, leaving families like the Johnsons in a state of profound concern.

Outcry and Alternatives

The agency's decision has sparked widespread protests and drawn criticism from families, lawmakers, and even Lt. Gov Suzanne Crouch. The FSSA has offered alternatives such as in-home nursing or a structured family care plan, which pays a daily rate. However, for Bethany Johnson, these options fall short of the support provided by the current program.

The Broader Implications

This impending cut in Medicaid funding for the attendant care program underscores the challenges faced by families with severely disabled members. It also brings into sharp focus the tension between the need for cost-cutting measures and the obligation to support vulnerable populations. The issue has provoked a debate that extends beyond Indiana, reaching into the heart of national policy discourse.