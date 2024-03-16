Indian Research Team Finds Deworming Drug Effective Against Oral Cancer Subtype

Mumbai-based researchers have made a groundbreaking discovery in the fight against oral cancer, identifying a novel fusion transcript (UBE3C-LRP5) that could serve as a promising therapeutic target. This finding, led by Dr. Amit Dutt from the Advanced Centre for Treatment, Research, and Education in Cancer (ACTREC), Mumbai, and his team, reveals that an FDA-approved deworming drug, pyrvinium pamoate, can potentially treat head and neck cancer by targeting this specific fusion transcript.

Discovery and Potential Impact

The research team's work began with an extensive screening of 151 oral cancer patients in India, utilizing whole transcriptome sequencing and RT-PCR analysis. The prevalence of the UBE3C-LRP5 fusion transcript in 5.3% of these patients highlights a significant breakthrough in understanding the molecular mechanisms driving head and neck cancer development. Moreover, this discovery paves the way for a new treatment strategy using pyrvinium pamoate, a drug already approved by the FDA for deworming, but now showing promise in reducing the aggressive behavior of cancer cells harboring the fusion transcript.

Scientific Validation and Future Directions

Dr. Bhasker Dharavath, the first author of the study, along with the team, carried out meticulous laboratory studies and animal model experiments. These tests confirmed the drug's ability to significantly diminish the cancer cells' aggressiveness by targeting the Wnt/beta-catenin signalling pathway, activated by the fusion transcript. The team is optimistic about the drug's potential, given its established safety profile, and is planning to initiate clinical trials in oral cancer patients in India shortly. This move towards clinical trials marks a crucial step in translating their scientific findings into tangible treatments that could benefit thousands of patients annually.

Broader Implications for Cancer Treatment

The implications of this research extend far beyond the immediate findings. By identifying a unique molecular target in cancer cells and repurposing an existing drug, the team not only offers hope for more effective treatment options for oral cancer but also sets a precedent for how other cancers could potentially be treated. This innovative approach to drug repurposing could significantly shorten the time and reduce the costs associated with bringing new cancer treatments to patients, demonstrating the power of innovative thinking in solving complex health challenges.

This landmark study underscores the importance of continued investment in cancer research and the potential for repurposing existing drugs to treat complex diseases. As the team prepares for clinical trials, the global medical community watches closely, hopeful for a new, effective treatment option for head and neck cancer patients.