Indian Railways’ Medical Provisions: A Matter of Urgent Concern

The Indian Railways, the lifeline of the country, ferrying over 23 million passengers daily, bears a colossal responsibility. Among its many obligations, ensuring the medical safety of its passengers is paramount, especially in the face of escalating non-communicable diseases and medical emergencies. However, the adequacy of their medical provisions has come under scrutiny, a concern that resurfaces with every unfortunate incident on the railways.

Historical Measures and Their Inadequacy

The measures taken by the Railways in the past include the provision of a special first aid box in 1995, followed by an augmented first aid box in long-distance trains, and a pilot project in 1996 with a medical team onboard. However, these efforts were discontinued due to underutilization and the lack of adequate resources.

In 2004, the death of Netrapal Singh, the Chief Legal Assistant of Indian Railways, due to a heart attack during a journey, led to a wake-up call. The Rajasthan High Court ordered improvements in medical care onboard. Despite various initiatives, most of them were either largely unsuccessful or discontinued prematurely.

Supreme Court Intervention and Subsequent Actions

In 2017, the Supreme Court directed the Railways to set up a committee to recommend further measures. The committee’s recommendations led to modifications in first aid boxes, mandatory first aid training for staff, and a triennial review of service utilization. Yet, passengers continue to report subpar medical services on trains.

The Recent Incidents and Their Implications

The issue gained attention following the Balasore train accident in June 2023 and was further highlighted by an incident on December 23, 2023, when a Vande Bharat express train’s medical kit was found to be insufficient during an emergency involving a 60-year-old man with symptoms indicative of a heart attack. These incidents underscore the fact that the Railways’ medical emergency response still requires significant improvements.

In conclusion, the Indian Railways, despite its efforts and interventions from the judiciary, has fallen short in providing adequate medical provisions for its passengers. As the backbone of Indian transportation, it is imperative for the Railways to address this issue with the urgency it demands, ensuring that safety and emergency healthcare provisions are not just a part of the policy but are effectively implemented on the ground.