en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Health

Indian Railways’ Medical Provisions: A Matter of Urgent Concern

author
By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 14, 2024 at 8:23 pm EST
Indian Railways’ Medical Provisions: A Matter of Urgent Concern

The Indian Railways, the lifeline of the country, ferrying over 23 million passengers daily, bears a colossal responsibility. Among its many obligations, ensuring the medical safety of its passengers is paramount, especially in the face of escalating non-communicable diseases and medical emergencies. However, the adequacy of their medical provisions has come under scrutiny, a concern that resurfaces with every unfortunate incident on the railways.

Historical Measures and Their Inadequacy

The measures taken by the Railways in the past include the provision of a special first aid box in 1995, followed by an augmented first aid box in long-distance trains, and a pilot project in 1996 with a medical team onboard. However, these efforts were discontinued due to underutilization and the lack of adequate resources.

In 2004, the death of Netrapal Singh, the Chief Legal Assistant of Indian Railways, due to a heart attack during a journey, led to a wake-up call. The Rajasthan High Court ordered improvements in medical care onboard. Despite various initiatives, most of them were either largely unsuccessful or discontinued prematurely.

Supreme Court Intervention and Subsequent Actions

In 2017, the Supreme Court directed the Railways to set up a committee to recommend further measures. The committee’s recommendations led to modifications in first aid boxes, mandatory first aid training for staff, and a triennial review of service utilization. Yet, passengers continue to report subpar medical services on trains.

The Recent Incidents and Their Implications

The issue gained attention following the Balasore train accident in June 2023 and was further highlighted by an incident on December 23, 2023, when a Vande Bharat express train’s medical kit was found to be insufficient during an emergency involving a 60-year-old man with symptoms indicative of a heart attack. These incidents underscore the fact that the Railways’ medical emergency response still requires significant improvements.

In conclusion, the Indian Railways, despite its efforts and interventions from the judiciary, has fallen short in providing adequate medical provisions for its passengers. As the backbone of Indian transportation, it is imperative for the Railways to address this issue with the urgency it demands, ensuring that safety and emergency healthcare provisions are not just a part of the policy but are effectively implemented on the ground.

0
Health India Transportation
author

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Health

See more
3 mins ago
Ghana Health Service Recalls Baby Formula amid Health Risk Concerns
In an unexpected turn of events, the Ghana Health Service (GHS) has announced a recall for a specific batch of baby formula. This decision comes in the wake of reported health risks associated with the use of the product, leading to a thorough investigation by the authorities. The recall acts as a precautionary measure, underscoring
Ghana Health Service Recalls Baby Formula amid Health Risk Concerns
Newly Identified Recreational Drugs Raise Health Concerns
17 mins ago
Newly Identified Recreational Drugs Raise Health Concerns
Reducing Dementia Risk: From Lifestyle Changes to Emerging Therapies
25 mins ago
Reducing Dementia Risk: From Lifestyle Changes to Emerging Therapies
WEF 2024: Urgent Call for $1 Trillion Investment in Health Systems
4 mins ago
WEF 2024: Urgent Call for $1 Trillion Investment in Health Systems
Dads Design Revolutionary Wearable Breast Pump: A Leap Forward in Baby Care Industry
14 mins ago
Dads Design Revolutionary Wearable Breast Pump: A Leap Forward in Baby Care Industry
England Grapples with 'Severe Absence' Crisis in Schools: 140,000 Pupils at Stake
14 mins ago
England Grapples with 'Severe Absence' Crisis in Schools: 140,000 Pupils at Stake
Latest Headlines
World News
House Republicans to Issue Fresh Subpoenas to Hunter Biden Amid Impeachment Inquiry
20 seconds
House Republicans to Issue Fresh Subpoenas to Hunter Biden Amid Impeachment Inquiry
Nigerian Police Threaten Strike Over Unpaid Fuel Subsidy Palliative
55 seconds
Nigerian Police Threaten Strike Over Unpaid Fuel Subsidy Palliative
Nashville Predators vs. Vegas Golden Knights: A Battle of Strategies and Spirits
2 mins
Nashville Predators vs. Vegas Golden Knights: A Battle of Strategies and Spirits
Massive 'National March for Palestine' Demonstrates Solidarity in London
2 mins
Massive 'National March for Palestine' Demonstrates Solidarity in London
Biden Administration Faces Backlash Over Gaza Reconstruction Plan
2 mins
Biden Administration Faces Backlash Over Gaza Reconstruction Plan
Dane Sweeny Shines at Australian Open, Pushing Francisco Cerundolo to Five Sets
3 mins
Dane Sweeny Shines at Australian Open, Pushing Francisco Cerundolo to Five Sets
Ghana Health Service Recalls Baby Formula amid Health Risk Concerns
3 mins
Ghana Health Service Recalls Baby Formula amid Health Risk Concerns
Nikki Haley Challenges the Status Quo in Iowa Caucus
3 mins
Nikki Haley Challenges the Status Quo in Iowa Caucus
Palestinian Karate Champion's Tragic Death Amid Israel-Hamas Conflict and Global Sports Updates
3 mins
Palestinian Karate Champion's Tragic Death Amid Israel-Hamas Conflict and Global Sports Updates
WEF Spotlights Cyber Inequity: A Call for Global Action
5 mins
WEF Spotlights Cyber Inequity: A Call for Global Action
Mary Donaldson: The First Australian-Born Queen
10 mins
Mary Donaldson: The First Australian-Born Queen
Harbin Remembers: A Solemn Tribute to Victims of Unit 731
1 hour
Harbin Remembers: A Solemn Tribute to Victims of Unit 731
Artificial Intelligence Takes Center Stage at Davos
4 hours
Artificial Intelligence Takes Center Stage at Davos
Azerbaijan Concludes Chairmanship of Non-Aligned Movement: Reflections and Future Plans
4 hours
Azerbaijan Concludes Chairmanship of Non-Aligned Movement: Reflections and Future Plans
Rhonex Kipruto Shatters World Record in Valencia's 10 km Race
11 hours
Rhonex Kipruto Shatters World Record in Valencia's 10 km Race
Peace: A Prerequisite for Combating Hunger and Poverty
13 hours
Peace: A Prerequisite for Combating Hunger and Poverty
Weekend News Roundup: Breakthroughs and Landmark Events
14 hours
Weekend News Roundup: Breakthroughs and Landmark Events
Global Playbook 2024: Navigating the Power Corridors of the World
14 hours
Global Playbook 2024: Navigating the Power Corridors of the World

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app