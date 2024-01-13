Indian Medical Devices Market to Reach $50 Billion by 2025: The Role of GeM and AiMeD

India’s medical devices market, currently standing at a commendable value of $11 billion, is projected to witness a phenomenal growth reaching $50 billion by 2025. This surge in value is attributed to the sector’s impressive compound annual growth rate of 15% over the past three years.

Government eMarketplace and AiMeD Partnership

A significant development contributing to this anticipated expansion is the recent collaboration between the Government eMarketplace (GeM) and the Association of Indian Manufacturers of Medical Devices (AiMeD). The partnership has been formalized through a memorandum of understanding (MoU), that aims to integrate over 300 medical device manufacturers from AiMeD onto the GeM portal. This strategic move is expected to revolutionize the procurement process for government buyers across India by eliminating the role of intermediaries and ensuring direct access to quality medical devices.

Capacity Building Initiatives

Moreover, this collaboration extends beyond mere onboarding. It encompasses capacity-building initiatives such as training and workshops, designed to foster participation in public procurement. The Indian medical device market, a diverse mix of consumables, diagnostic imaging, dental products, orthopaedics, and patient aids, is dominated by about 750-800 domestic manufacturers, commanding a hefty 65% market share.

National Medical Devices Policy

At the governmental level, the National Medical Devices Policy has been approved with the vision of establishing India as a global leader in manufacturing of medical devices. The policy aims at securing a significant 10-12% share in the global market in the forthcoming 25 years. Additionally, the government has launched new policies to foster research and innovation in the sector, along with schemes designed to encourage start-ups and nurture youth talent.