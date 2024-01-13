en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

Indian Medical Devices Market to Reach $50 Billion by 2025: The Role of GeM and AiMeD

author
By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 13, 2024 at 2:41 am EST
Indian Medical Devices Market to Reach $50 Billion by 2025: The Role of GeM and AiMeD

India’s medical devices market, currently standing at a commendable value of $11 billion, is projected to witness a phenomenal growth reaching $50 billion by 2025. This surge in value is attributed to the sector’s impressive compound annual growth rate of 15% over the past three years.

Government eMarketplace and AiMeD Partnership

A significant development contributing to this anticipated expansion is the recent collaboration between the Government eMarketplace (GeM) and the Association of Indian Manufacturers of Medical Devices (AiMeD). The partnership has been formalized through a memorandum of understanding (MoU), that aims to integrate over 300 medical device manufacturers from AiMeD onto the GeM portal. This strategic move is expected to revolutionize the procurement process for government buyers across India by eliminating the role of intermediaries and ensuring direct access to quality medical devices.

Capacity Building Initiatives

Moreover, this collaboration extends beyond mere onboarding. It encompasses capacity-building initiatives such as training and workshops, designed to foster participation in public procurement. The Indian medical device market, a diverse mix of consumables, diagnostic imaging, dental products, orthopaedics, and patient aids, is dominated by about 750-800 domestic manufacturers, commanding a hefty 65% market share.

National Medical Devices Policy

At the governmental level, the National Medical Devices Policy has been approved with the vision of establishing India as a global leader in manufacturing of medical devices. The policy aims at securing a significant 10-12% share in the global market in the forthcoming 25 years. Additionally, the government has launched new policies to foster research and innovation in the sector, along with schemes designed to encourage start-ups and nurture youth talent.

0
Business Health India
author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Business

See more
17 seconds ago
FBCCI and CHCC Partner to Boost Bilateral Trade between Bangladesh and Canada
A transformative alliance has been formed between the Federation of Bangladesh Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FBCCI) and the Canadian Hindu Chamber of Commerce (CHCC) to energize bilateral trade between Bangladesh and Canada. This crucial partnership was announced during a networking dinner, arranged by FBCCI, in honor of the visiting CHCC delegation. The event was
FBCCI and CHCC Partner to Boost Bilateral Trade between Bangladesh and Canada
Kazakhstan's IT Sector: A Year of Robust Growth
34 seconds ago
Kazakhstan's IT Sector: A Year of Robust Growth
Analysts' Mixed Sentiments on Johnson Controls International Amid Fluctuating Performance
38 seconds ago
Analysts' Mixed Sentiments on Johnson Controls International Amid Fluctuating Performance
Global Winch Market Set For Steady Growth: A Comprehensive Analysis
17 seconds ago
Global Winch Market Set For Steady Growth: A Comprehensive Analysis
Bank of America Forecasts Increased Currency Market Volatility Due to Anticipated Federal Rate Cuts
28 seconds ago
Bank of America Forecasts Increased Currency Market Volatility Due to Anticipated Federal Rate Cuts
Entrust Introduces Comprehensive Payment Security Strategy at Money20/20 USA 2023
33 seconds ago
Entrust Introduces Comprehensive Payment Security Strategy at Money20/20 USA 2023
Latest Headlines
World News
Abortion Issue Takes Center Stage in Iowa Caucuses Campaigning
33 seconds
Abortion Issue Takes Center Stage in Iowa Caucuses Campaigning
The High Cost of Smoking: An Economic and Public Health Crisis in New York
45 seconds
The High Cost of Smoking: An Economic and Public Health Crisis in New York
Democratic Super PAC Unveils $140M Ad Campaign Against Trump
1 min
Democratic Super PAC Unveils $140M Ad Campaign Against Trump
Contraceptive Revolution: The Over-the-Counter Birth Control Pill and Pharmacist-Prescribed Contraceptives
2 mins
Contraceptive Revolution: The Over-the-Counter Birth Control Pill and Pharmacist-Prescribed Contraceptives
Michael Strahan's Daughter, Isabella, Battles Medulloblastoma
2 mins
Michael Strahan's Daughter, Isabella, Battles Medulloblastoma
Olli Rehn: From EU Politics to Finnish Presidency
3 mins
Olli Rehn: From EU Politics to Finnish Presidency
PM Modi's Visit to Shree Kalaram Temple: A Blend of Spirituality and Politics
3 mins
PM Modi's Visit to Shree Kalaram Temple: A Blend of Spirituality and Politics
Lauri Markkanen: The First Basketball Player to Win Finland's Athlete of the Year
4 mins
Lauri Markkanen: The First Basketball Player to Win Finland's Athlete of the Year
Hamworthy Recreation to Fly for Unique FA Vase Clash Against Jersey Bulls
4 mins
Hamworthy Recreation to Fly for Unique FA Vase Clash Against Jersey Bulls
Former NZ Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern Ties the Knot with Clarke Gayford
44 mins
Former NZ Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern Ties the Knot with Clarke Gayford
Century-Old Mystery Solved: Forensic Breakthrough Identifies Missing WWI Veteran
2 hours
Century-Old Mystery Solved: Forensic Breakthrough Identifies Missing WWI Veteran
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
7 hours
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
12 hours
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
13 hours
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
14 hours
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
15 hours
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
17 hours
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
18 hours
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app