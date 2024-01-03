Indian Government Seeks Surrogacy, ART Data for Regulatory Assessment

In an effort to assess the effectiveness of the Surrogacy Act, 2021, and the Assisted Reproductive Technology (ART) Act, 2021, the Indian government has requested states to provide data on successful surrogacies and ART pregnancies. The data sought is expected to shed light on the number of couples and single women, whether they are divorced, widowed, or unmarried, who have successfully undergone these procedures.

Regulation of Assisted Reproductive Technology and Surrogacy

The Surrogacy and ART Acts were enacted with the aim to regulate these procedures and restrict their use to married infertile couples and certain categories of single women. These laws were introduced as part of efforts to increase transparency and trust in the field of reproductive medicine. They also mandate the establishment of a National Registry for ART and surrogacy, intended to record and monitor clinic data.

Implementing the National Registry

However, medical experts see the government’s recent request for data as an indication that these acts are not being effectively enforced. Ideally, the National Registry should already have this information. At present, only a few states are collecting data from clinics. The establishment of a comprehensive registry is expected to standardize the reporting process, improve patient care, and contribute to scientific research.

Reflecting Changing Trends

The inclusion of single and unmarried women as a category in data collection reflects a growing trend in inquiries about procedures like egg freezing. This suggests a potential future rise in demand for fertility services among single women, a demographic shift that could potentially shape the landscape of reproductive medicine in India.