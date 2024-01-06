en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Health

Indian Government Imposes New Manufacturing Standards on Pharmaceutical Industry

author
By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 6, 2024 at 4:41 am EST | Updated: Jan 6, 2024 at 9:10 am EST
Indian Government Imposes New Manufacturing Standards on Pharmaceutical Industry

In a decisive move to fortify the quality of Indian-made drugs, the Central Government of India has imposed stringent manufacturing standards on pharmaceutical companies. This mandate comes in the aftermath of multiple overseas fatalities associated with Indian-manufactured drugs, necessitating this regulatory overhaul to safeguard the reputation of the country’s $50 billion pharmaceutical industry.

(Read Also: Jaishankar Criticizes Western Media, Foresees Global Interference in India’s Institutions)

Emphasizing Quality and Safety

The new regulations, as enumerated in a government notification issued on December 28, 2024, compel manufacturers to guarantee the quality, safety, and efficacy of their pharmaceutical products. There is a marked emphasis on rigorous testing of ingredients and maintaining samples for potential retesting. This requirement is a significant step towards enhancing and ensuring the quality of drugs manufactured in India.

Compliance Deadlines and Industry Concerns

An alarming revelation by the health ministry highlighted that fewer than a quarter of India’s small drug factories meet the World Health Organization’s manufacturing standards. The government has set firm deadlines for compliance. While large drug manufacturers have a six-month window, smaller manufacturers have been allocated a year, despite their plea for an extension. The smaller entities cited high debt levels and apprehensions about potential closures as reasons for their request.

(Read Also: India Flexes Defense Muscle with Successful Test of Robotic Mounted Artillery)

Urgency in the Wake of Tragedy

The gravity and urgency of these new regulations are underscored by the tragic deaths of at least 141 children in Gambia, Uzbekistan, and Cameroon. These deaths have been linked to Indian-manufactured cough syrups by the World Health Organization and other health authorities. The enforcement of these new standards represents a critical juncture for the Indian pharmaceutical industry, where adherence to these norms will play a pivotal role in elevating the overall quality and safety of drug manufacturing.

 

Read More

0
Health India
author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Health

See more
3 mins ago
Philippines Faces Demographic Shift Towards Aging Population by 2030
The Philippines, the world’s 13th most populous country, is on the precipice of a significant demographic shift. By 2030, the United Nations may classify it as an aging population, according to projections by the Commission on Population and Development (CPD). This impending change is characterized by an anticipated surge in individuals aged 60 and above,
Philippines Faces Demographic Shift Towards Aging Population by 2030
Microfluidic Chip Technique Enhances Delivery and Potency of Lung Cancer Drug
7 mins ago
Microfluidic Chip Technique Enhances Delivery and Potency of Lung Cancer Drug
Study Unveils Baseline Immune Traits as Predictors of Vaccine Effectiveness in Elderly
7 mins ago
Study Unveils Baseline Immune Traits as Predictors of Vaccine Effectiveness in Elderly
K-Mart Smart Hula Ring Hoops: The Latest Fitness Trend Among Amazon Shoppers
5 mins ago
K-Mart Smart Hula Ring Hoops: The Latest Fitness Trend Among Amazon Shoppers
Iranian Red Crescent Society: A Beacon of Hope in Iran's Deprived Areas
5 mins ago
Iranian Red Crescent Society: A Beacon of Hope in Iran's Deprived Areas
Unraveling the Complexities of Atrial Fibrillation: Pathophysiology and Clinical Management
7 mins ago
Unraveling the Complexities of Atrial Fibrillation: Pathophysiology and Clinical Management
Latest Headlines
World News
Emmanuel Latte Lath: Making His Mark in English Football with Middlesbrough
22 seconds
Emmanuel Latte Lath: Making His Mark in English Football with Middlesbrough
New Jersey Advances Community Crisis Response Teams Amid Police Reform Criticisms
24 seconds
New Jersey Advances Community Crisis Response Teams Amid Police Reform Criticisms
NFL Unveils New Rules for Head Coach Interviews in Offseason
2 mins
NFL Unveils New Rules for Head Coach Interviews in Offseason
Philippines Faces Demographic Shift Towards Aging Population by 2030
3 mins
Philippines Faces Demographic Shift Towards Aging Population by 2030
Anthony Joshua Snubs Trilogy with Andy Ruiz; Sets Sights on Francis Ngannou
4 mins
Anthony Joshua Snubs Trilogy with Andy Ruiz; Sets Sights on Francis Ngannou
K-Mart Smart Hula Ring Hoops: The Latest Fitness Trend Among Amazon Shoppers
5 mins
K-Mart Smart Hula Ring Hoops: The Latest Fitness Trend Among Amazon Shoppers
Iranian Red Crescent Society: A Beacon of Hope in Iran's Deprived Areas
5 mins
Iranian Red Crescent Society: A Beacon of Hope in Iran's Deprived Areas
Jaylen Mosley: A Rising Star in College Football Recruitment
6 mins
Jaylen Mosley: A Rising Star in College Football Recruitment
Pam Oliver: A Beacon of Resilience in Pro Football
6 mins
Pam Oliver: A Beacon of Resilience in Pro Football
Final Fantasy XIV Triumphs with Over 30 Million Players Globally
19 mins
Final Fantasy XIV Triumphs with Over 30 Million Players Globally
NASA Tracks Aircraft-sized Asteroid Hurtling Towards Earth
3 hours
NASA Tracks Aircraft-sized Asteroid Hurtling Towards Earth
South Africa Marks 2024 Leap Year: Unearthing Calendar Coincidences and Cultural Significance
3 hours
South Africa Marks 2024 Leap Year: Unearthing Calendar Coincidences and Cultural Significance
Ghanaian Makeup Artist Sets New Guinness World Record for Most Lipstick Applications in 30 Seconds
5 hours
Ghanaian Makeup Artist Sets New Guinness World Record for Most Lipstick Applications in 30 Seconds
India and the World: A Week of Eventful Occurrences
6 hours
India and the World: A Week of Eventful Occurrences
The Formation and Purpose of the United Nations: A Beacon of Global Peace
7 hours
The Formation and Purpose of the United Nations: A Beacon of Global Peace
Guyana Government to Collaborate with Berbice Bridge Investors to Lower Crossing Costs
7 hours
Guyana Government to Collaborate with Berbice Bridge Investors to Lower Crossing Costs
Construction Delays: Air Liquide's New Filling Station in Avonmouth Awaits Council's Approval
7 hours
Construction Delays: Air Liquide's New Filling Station in Avonmouth Awaits Council's Approval
Indian Advocate Joins International Team to Oversee Bangladesh Elections
9 hours
Indian Advocate Joins International Team to Oversee Bangladesh Elections

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app