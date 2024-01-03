en English
Education

Indian City with Highest TB Rate Launches Specialized MD Programme

By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 3, 2024 at 1:21 am EST
Indian City with Highest TB Rate Launches Specialized MD Programme

A city in India has reached an alarming public health milestone, recording the highest tuberculosis (TB) rate in the country for 2023, with an incidence of 475 cases per 100,000 individuals. In response, the Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) in Sector 32 is pioneering a new initiative: the launch of an exclusive MD programme in Tuberculosis and Respiratory Diseases (TBRD).

Addressing the Public Health Crisis

The establishment of this specialized course positions GMCH as the sole institution in the region with such an offering. To further bolster the TBRD department, the health ministry has approved four additional faculty positions, including a professor, an associate professor, and two assistant professors. This strategic expansion is an attempt to manage the serious infectious disease caused by the bacterium Mycobacterium tuberculosis, which predominantly affects the lungs and can also impact other body parts.

Recognizing and Responding to Symptoms

Symptoms such as a persistent cough with blood, fatigue, weight loss, fever, night sweats, and chills necessitate immediate medical intervention for early detection and treatment. The early recognition of these symptoms is crucial to successfully diagnosing and treating TB, thus underscoring the significance of GMCH’s new TBRD MD programme.

Expanding Outpatient Services

As part of the TBRD department’s growth, three weekly outpatient departments (OPDs) will be conducted at the Sector 48 hospital, with two additional OPDs scheduled at GMCH-32. This expansion is currently awaiting approval from the National Medical Council, which, once granted, will set into motion the commencement of the MD programme.

Education Health India
Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

