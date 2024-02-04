Indian Army's Free Medical Camp: A Lifeline for Dokh Khalsa Village

In the remote border village of Dokh Khalsa in Akhnoor, Jammu and Kashmir, the Indian Army set up a free medical camp. The initiative, aimed at providing essential healthcare services and free medicines to both humans and animals, was attended by members of the Bakarwal community and other local residents. These inhabitants often grapple with the unavailability of fundamental infrastructure, making access to medical facilities a struggle.

A Lifeline for Underprivileged Communities

The camp was a beacon of hope for the underprivileged in the area. Apart from catering to the health needs of the locals, the camp also addressed the medical needs of sick and injured animals, which hold significant economic value for the Bakarwal community. Beneficiaries like Abdul Rashid voiced their gratitude towards the Indian Army for the initiative. He accentuated the importance of the camp, considering the dearth of nearby hospitals and financial constraints faced by the villagers.

Education Against Tobacco Consumption

Not limiting itself to providing immediate healthcare, the camp also hosted an educational session. An army doctor took it upon himself to raise awareness about the health risks associated with consuming bidi, cigarettes, and gutka. He also stressed the importance of cancer prevention.

Commitment to Civilian Welfare

This initiative by the Indian Army signifies their dedication to serving civilian populations in remote areas. More than just a military force, the army is contributing to both human and animal welfare, strengthening the bond between the army and the civilians it serves.