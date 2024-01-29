Indian Army Imposes New Fitness Protocol to Combat Declining Standards

In a watershed move to combat the decline in physical standards among its ranks and the rise in lifestyle diseases, the Indian Army has instituted a rigorous new fitness protocol. This policy introduces stern measures against overweight personnel, mandating substantial improvement within a 30-day timeframe or facing punitive action. The revised system marks a shift in accountability, appointing a Brigadier rank officer to preside over quarterly fitness evaluations, replacing the previous system where a Commanding Officer bore the responsibility.

Army Physical Fitness Assessment Card (APAC)

Integral to this new regime is the Army Physical Fitness Assessment card (APAC). This card is to be maintained by each officer, ensuring a uniform approach to the testing process. The APAC will record the results of the existing tests, namely the quarterly Battle Physical Efficiency Test (BPET) and the Physical Proficiency Test (PPT).

New Fitness Tests

However, the protocol doesn't stop at the existing tests. The new policy introduces additional fitness checks, including a 10 km speed march, a 32 km route march performed biannually, and a 50-meter swimming proficiency test carried out annually. The results of these tests will be documented within 24 hours, allowing for the close monitoring of progress and the identification of areas in need of improvement.

Stricter Actions and Consequences

Failure to meet the required standards will trigger a written counseling process and a stringent 30-day improvement period. The policy outlines strict actions under Army Regulation (AR) 15 and Army Act (AA) 22 for those who do not pass the assessments. Furthermore, the results of an officer's APAC will be linked directly to their Annual Confidential Report (ACR), adding another layer of accountability and incentive for maintaining physical fitness.

Despite the significant changes, the Army's Public Relations Officer (PRO) in Delhi, Col Sudhir Chamoli, has chosen to withhold comment on the new guidelines. The silence serves to underline the seriousness with which the Army views this issue, reinforcing the message that fitness is not just a personal responsibility but a matter of national security.