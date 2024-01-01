en English
Health

India Witnesses Surge in COVID-19 Cases Amid Emergence of JN.1 Subvariant

By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 1, 2024 at 4:02 pm EST
India Witnesses Surge in COVID-19 Cases Amid Emergence of JN.1 Subvariant

India has registered 636 new COVID-19 cases within a 24-hour period, pushing the active case count to 4,394 as of January 1. This uptick in infections has been accompanied by the detection of 145 cases of the COVID-19 subvariant JN.1 until December 28, as reported by the Union health ministry. The World Health Organization (WHO) has identified JN.1 as separate from its progenitor lineage BA.2.86, and currently labels it a variant of interest posing a low overall risk.

The Omicron XBB.1.16 Variant and JN.1

The Omicron XBB.1.16 variant seems to be the dominant strain in India, with 1,972 cases identified. The Indian SARS-CoV-2 Genomics Consortium (INSACOG) has detected the presence of the JN.1 subvariant in ten states and Union territories. This comes amidst a global increase in JN.1 cases and prevalence as observed by the WHO.

Preventative Measures and the Role of Vaccines

In response to the surge in infections, the Leh district administration has made it compulsory to wear masks in public spaces, following the detection of 11 new COVID-19 cases last week. This is representative of the preventative steps being taken nationwide. In particular, Mysuru zoo has implemented measures to protect animals from the JN.1 subvariant following a reported death.

Vaccines play a crucial role in curbing the virus’s spread, inducing immune responses and building herd immunity. The functioning and types of vaccines available are pivotal to understanding their importance in the current scenario.

State Responses and Vigilance

Karnataka has witnessed a significant surge in new COVID cases, experiencing a three-fold increase within a week. The Centre has urged states and Union territories to maintain vigilance in light of these developments. Worryingly, Kerala has the highest number of JN.1 cases, followed by Goa and Gujarat. Despite this, the WHO maintains that the JN.1 variant poses a ‘low’ global public health risk.

Health India
Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

