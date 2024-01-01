India Witnesses Surge in COVID-19 Cases Amid Emergence of JN.1 Subvariant

India has registered 636 new COVID-19 cases within a 24-hour period, pushing the active case count to 4,394 as of January 1. This uptick in infections has been accompanied by the detection of 145 cases of the COVID-19 subvariant JN.1 until December 28, as reported by the Union health ministry. The World Health Organization (WHO) has identified JN.1 as separate from its progenitor lineage BA.2.86, and currently labels it a variant of interest posing a low overall risk.

The Omicron XBB.1.16 Variant and JN.1

The Omicron XBB.1.16 variant seems to be the dominant strain in India, with 1,972 cases identified. The Indian SARS-CoV-2 Genomics Consortium (INSACOG) has detected the presence of the JN.1 subvariant in ten states and Union territories. This comes amidst a global increase in JN.1 cases and prevalence as observed by the WHO.

Preventative Measures and the Role of Vaccines

In response to the surge in infections, the Leh district administration has made it compulsory to wear masks in public spaces, following the detection of 11 new COVID-19 cases last week. This is representative of the preventative steps being taken nationwide. In particular, Mysuru zoo has implemented measures to protect animals from the JN.1 subvariant following a reported death.

Vaccines play a crucial role in curbing the virus’s spread, inducing immune responses and building herd immunity. The functioning and types of vaccines available are pivotal to understanding their importance in the current scenario.

State Responses and Vigilance

Karnataka has witnessed a significant surge in new COVID cases, experiencing a three-fold increase within a week. The Centre has urged states and Union territories to maintain vigilance in light of these developments. Worryingly, Kerala has the highest number of JN.1 cases, followed by Goa and Gujarat. Despite this, the WHO maintains that the JN.1 variant poses a ‘low’ global public health risk.