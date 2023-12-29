India Witnesses Surge in COVID-19 Cases Amid Emergence of JN-1 Sub-Variant

As India grapples with a rise in COVID-19 cases, the nation has reported 797 new cases, marking the highest in 225 days. The active cases of the infection have been tallied at 4,091. In the last 24 hours, five new fatalities have been reported, with two from Kerala and one each from Maharashtra, Puducherry, and Tamil Nadu.

Emergence of the JN-1 Sub-Variant

A total of 157 cases of the COVID-19 sub-variant JN-1 have been detected in India. Kerala leads the count with 78 cases, followed by Gujarat with 34. To date, the presence of the JN-1 sub-variant has been confirmed in nine states and Union territories. The World Health Organisation (WHO) has classified JN.1 as a separate ‘variant of interest’ due to its rapidly increasing spread, albeit it poses a ‘low’ global public health risk.

Delhi Reports First Case of JN-1

Delhi has reported its first case of the COVID-19 sub-variant JN.1. Delhi Health Minister, Saurabh Bharadwaj, has confirmed no new cases of the JN.1 subvariant after one patient infected with the virus was discharged. As of December 26, India had reported a total of 109 JN.1 COVID variant cases.

Dr. Rajeev Gupta, Director – Internal Medicine at the CK Birla Hospital (R), Delhi, highlighted the properties of the JN.1 variant, including its ability to evade the immune system and being more easily transmitted. Dr. Sapna Yadav, Senior Consultant, Pulmonology, Sarvodaya Hospital, Greater Noida, emphasized the milder illness caused by the JN.1 variant and the importance of prevention through measures such as hand hygiene, mask-wearing, and appropriate vaccination.

WHO’s Stand on the JN-1 Variant

The World Health Organization assures that current vaccines continue to protect against severe disease and death from the JN.1 variant and other circulating COVID-19 variants. Dr. Yadav underscores the importance of maintaining protective measures and halting the spread of the virus to prevent the emergence of further variants.

As of December 28, a total of 157 cases of the JN-1 variant of COVID-19 have been detected in India. Kerala reported 78 new cases, followed by Gujarat at 34. Authorities are closely monitoring the situation to prevent any potential spread of the virus, particularly the JN-1 sub-variant.