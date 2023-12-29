en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Fashion

India Witnesses Surge in COVID-19 Cases Amid Emergence of JN-1 Sub-Variant

author
By: Sakchi Khandelwal
Published: December 29, 2023 at 3:52 am EST
India Witnesses Surge in COVID-19 Cases Amid Emergence of JN-1 Sub-Variant

As India grapples with a rise in COVID-19 cases, the nation has reported 797 new cases, marking the highest in 225 days. The active cases of the infection have been tallied at 4,091. In the last 24 hours, five new fatalities have been reported, with two from Kerala and one each from Maharashtra, Puducherry, and Tamil Nadu.

Emergence of the JN-1 Sub-Variant

A total of 157 cases of the COVID-19 sub-variant JN-1 have been detected in India. Kerala leads the count with 78 cases, followed by Gujarat with 34. To date, the presence of the JN-1 sub-variant has been confirmed in nine states and Union territories. The World Health Organisation (WHO) has classified JN.1 as a separate ‘variant of interest’ due to its rapidly increasing spread, albeit it poses a ‘low’ global public health risk.

Delhi Reports First Case of JN-1

Delhi has reported its first case of the COVID-19 sub-variant JN.1. Delhi Health Minister, Saurabh Bharadwaj, has confirmed no new cases of the JN.1 subvariant after one patient infected with the virus was discharged. As of December 26, India had reported a total of 109 JN.1 COVID variant cases.

Dr. Rajeev Gupta, Director – Internal Medicine at the CK Birla Hospital (R), Delhi, highlighted the properties of the JN.1 variant, including its ability to evade the immune system and being more easily transmitted. Dr. Sapna Yadav, Senior Consultant, Pulmonology, Sarvodaya Hospital, Greater Noida, emphasized the milder illness caused by the JN.1 variant and the importance of prevention through measures such as hand hygiene, mask-wearing, and appropriate vaccination.

WHO’s Stand on the JN-1 Variant

The World Health Organization assures that current vaccines continue to protect against severe disease and death from the JN.1 variant and other circulating COVID-19 variants. Dr. Yadav underscores the importance of maintaining protective measures and halting the spread of the virus to prevent the emergence of further variants.

As of December 28, a total of 157 cases of the JN-1 variant of COVID-19 have been detected in India. Kerala reported 78 new cases, followed by Gujarat at 34. Authorities are closely monitoring the situation to prevent any potential spread of the virus, particularly the JN-1 sub-variant.

0
Fashion Health Science & Technology
author

Sakchi Khandelwal

Sakchi Khandelwal is a distinguished international correspondent for BNN, known for her unwavering commitment to effecting meaningful societal change through journalism. She brings to the table more than five years of multifaceted experience in print and digital spaces, shedding light on global issues with utmost rigor and versatility. Leveraging her wide range of interests and profound expertise, Sakchi delves into multiple topics, consistently delivering engaging and insightful narratives to her audience.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Transformations in the Investment Industry: A 2023 Recap

By Nitish Verma

Estate Planning in Canada: Navigating Wealth Transfer Amid a Growing Senior Population

By Shivani Chauhan

Tharoor Questions BJP's Core Message Ahead of Ram Temple Inauguration

By Dil Bar Irshad

The 90s Fashion Revival: Nostalgia Meets Modern Style

By Muthana Al-Najjar

Fashion on the Small Screen: How TV Shows of 2023 Set the Style Agenda ...
@Arts & Entertainment · 49 mins
Fashion on the Small Screen: How TV Shows of 2023 Set the Style Agenda ...
heart comment 0
Meghan Markle’s 2023 Wardrobe: A Fashion Statement Worth Over $86,000

By Olalekan Adigun

Meghan Markle's 2023 Wardrobe: A Fashion Statement Worth Over $86,000
Brooke Shields, Christie Brinkley, Carol Alt: Enduring Legacies of 80s Supermodels

By BNN Correspondents

Brooke Shields, Christie Brinkley, Carol Alt: Enduring Legacies of 80s Supermodels
Unveiling the Top 20 Best-Dressed Personalities of 2023

By Hadeel Hashem

Unveiling the Top 20 Best-Dressed Personalities of 2023
Preserving Tradition in Modernity: A Chinese Shoe Manufacturer’s Innovative Approach

By Aqsa Younas Rana

Preserving Tradition in Modernity: A Chinese Shoe Manufacturer's Innovative Approach
Latest Headlines
World News
Australia Triumphs Over Pakistan in Boxing Day Test, Seals 2-0 Series Victory
14 seconds
Australia Triumphs Over Pakistan in Boxing Day Test, Seals 2-0 Series Victory
Transformations in the Investment Industry: A 2023 Recap
2 mins
Transformations in the Investment Industry: A 2023 Recap
Estate Planning in Canada: Navigating Wealth Transfer Amid a Growing Senior Population
2 mins
Estate Planning in Canada: Navigating Wealth Transfer Amid a Growing Senior Population
A Deep Dive into the Eight Sleep Pod Cover: High-Tech Sleep Aid or Just a Data Collector?
3 mins
A Deep Dive into the Eight Sleep Pod Cover: High-Tech Sleep Aid or Just a Data Collector?
Phoenix Suns Aim for Consecutive Wins as they Host Struggling Hornets
5 mins
Phoenix Suns Aim for Consecutive Wins as they Host Struggling Hornets
OCiDA's Role in the Victory of UPND in 2021 Zambian Elections
5 mins
OCiDA's Role in the Victory of UPND in 2021 Zambian Elections
Cholera Outbreak in Zambia Worsens: Death Toll Rises to 74
8 mins
Cholera Outbreak in Zambia Worsens: Death Toll Rises to 74
Navigating 2024: A Forecast of Nigeria's Political and Sports Landscapes
9 mins
Navigating 2024: A Forecast of Nigeria's Political and Sports Landscapes
Frailty a Key Factor in Infection Risk for Rheumatoid Arthritis Patients, Study Finds
9 mins
Frailty a Key Factor in Infection Risk for Rheumatoid Arthritis Patients, Study Finds
Transformations in the Investment Industry: A 2023 Recap
2 mins
Transformations in the Investment Industry: A 2023 Recap
Estate Planning in Canada: Navigating Wealth Transfer Amid a Growing Senior Population
2 mins
Estate Planning in Canada: Navigating Wealth Transfer Amid a Growing Senior Population
Egypt Proposes Three-Stage Peace Plan to Resolve Gaza Conflict
2 hours
Egypt Proposes Three-Stage Peace Plan to Resolve Gaza Conflict
Horrific Highway Crash in New South Wales: Two Dead, Five Critical
2 hours
Horrific Highway Crash in New South Wales: Two Dead, Five Critical
World Population Set to Surpass 8 Billion: U.S. Census Bureau
3 hours
World Population Set to Surpass 8 Billion: U.S. Census Bureau
Western Australian Judge Releases Teenage Detainee Amidst Concerns of 'Barbaric' Detention Conditions
3 hours
Western Australian Judge Releases Teenage Detainee Amidst Concerns of 'Barbaric' Detention Conditions
Lithgow Highway Tragedy: Multi-Vehicle Collision Claims Two Lives
3 hours
Lithgow Highway Tragedy: Multi-Vehicle Collision Claims Two Lives
Sydney Police Hunt for Trio Linked to Attempted Kidnapping Caught on CCTV
3 hours
Sydney Police Hunt for Trio Linked to Attempted Kidnapping Caught on CCTV
NSW Multi-Vehicle Collision Claims Two Lives, Elevates National Road Toll
3 hours
NSW Multi-Vehicle Collision Claims Two Lives, Elevates National Road Toll

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app