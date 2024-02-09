India Surpasses WHO's Doctor-Population Ratio: A Milestone in Healthcare

India, a nation of over a billion people, has achieved a significant milestone in its healthcare sector. The doctor-population ratio now stands at 1:834, surpassing the World Health Organization's (WHO) standard of 1:1000, according to Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya.

Advertisment

A Leap in Medical Education

The transformation in India's healthcare landscape is evident in the growth of medical education. As of June 2022, there are 13,08,009 registered allopathic doctors in the country. With an assumption of 80% availability and the inclusion of 5.65 lakh practitioners of traditional medicine (AYUSH), India's doctor-population ratio has improved considerably.

The expansion of medical education infrastructure has played a pivotal role in this achievement. Since 2014, the number of medical colleges has increased by 82%, from 387 to 706. Consequently, there has been a 112% rise in MBBS seats, from 51,348 to 1,08,940. Postgraduate (PG) seats have also increased by 127%, from 31,185 to 70,674.

Advertisment

Mental Health in Focus

Recognizing the importance of mental health, the government has taken several steps to boost the number of psychiatrists. The National Medical Commission (NMC) has amended the Minimum Standard of Requirements for Post-Graduate Courses to facilitate the easier establishment or expansion of MD (psychiatry) programs.

In addition, 25 Centres of Excellence in mental health have been sanctioned, and support has been provided to strengthen 47 PG departments in mental health specialties across 19 government medical colleges/institutions.

Advertisment

Comprehensive Mental Health Services

The National Mental Health Programme (NMHP) has been implemented in 738 districts, aiming to provide comprehensive mental health services across all levels of care. The government is also enhancing mental healthcare manpower in underserved areas via online training courses through Digital Academies.

This progress marks a significant step towards addressing the mental health needs of the country's vast population. As India continues to strengthen its healthcare system, the focus on mental health services is a testament to the nation's commitment to holistic wellbeing.

The achievement of a doctor-population ratio better than the WHO standard is a remarkable feat. It signifies not only an improvement in healthcare accessibility but also a commitment to the health and wellbeing of every citizen. As India continues to invest in its healthcare infrastructure and education, it sets a powerful example for other nations striving to improve their healthcare systems.