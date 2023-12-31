India Reports Highest Daily COVID-19 Cases in Over 200 Days Amid New Variant and Cold Weather

India is grappling with an uptick in COVID-19 cases, registering 841 new infections, the highest daily surge in the past 227 days. The health ministry confirmed this news on a Sunday, bringing the total number of active cases to 4,309. The sudden increase has disrupted a period of relative calm where daily cases had dwindled to double digits by December 5.

Emergence of a New Variant and Winter Conditions

The resurgence of cases is attributed to the emergence of a new variant and colder weather conditions. Throughout the pandemic’s peak, India witnessed a staggering number of daily cases in lakhs. As of now, the country has recorded over 4.5 crore cases and more than 5.3 lakh deaths in a span of roughly four years.

Three Fatalities Reported in 24 Hours

Within a 24-hour span, three new COVID-19 related deaths were reported. Each of these fatalities occurred in different states: Kerala, Karnataka, and Bihar. Despite the rising cases, India maintains a high recovery rate of 98.81 percent, with over 4.4 crore people having successfully recovered from the disease.

Vaccination Efforts in India

India has administered a remarkable 220.67 crore doses of COVID-19 vaccines, bolstering the fight against the pandemic. Vaccines have proven to be a game-changer, offering immunity and aiding in the development of herd immunity. The types of vaccines available span from inactivated virus vaccines and viral vector vaccines to nucleic acid vaccines and protein subunit vaccines. Despite vaccine development often being a lengthy process, the stability of the SARS-CoV-2 virus has facilitated the creation of effective vaccines.