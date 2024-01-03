India Ranks Second in Asia’s Cancer Burden: A Study Reveals

In 2019, India grappled with approximately 1.2 million new cancer diagnoses and 930,000 cancer-related fatalities, positioning it as the second-highest contributor to the cancer burden in Asia for that year. This pivotal revelation is contained in a recent study published in The Lancet Regional Health Southeast Asia journal. The research, conducted by esteemed institutions such as the National Institute of Technology Kurukshetra and All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), scrutinized cancer trends from 1990 to 2019 across 49 Asian countries. The data was drawn from the Global Burden of Disease, Injuries and Risk Factors 2019 Study (GBD 2019).

Prevalent Cancers in Asia

Tracheal, bronchus, and lung (TBL) cancer emerged as the most common cancer in Asia, particularly among the male population. Simultaneously, cervical cancer was the main concern among women, with the HPV vaccine offering some form of prevention.

Leading Risk Factors

Smoking, alcohol consumption, and ambient particulate matter pollution were identified as the principal risk factors for cancer. The study flagged air pollution as an escalating issue, with five Asian countries, including India, featuring in the top ten for PM2.5 levels. Smokeless tobacco was singled out as a significant public health issue in South Asian countries, leading to numerous oral cancer cases.

A Shift in Burden

The researchers identified a shift in cancer burdens over the years. There was a decrease in cancers such as leukemia in children under five, while cancers associated with longer lifespans like prostate and breast cancer displayed an uptick. The study underlined the urgency of accessible, affordable cancer treatments and effective screening, coupled with policy considerations for treatment costs. This is particularly crucial in low- and medium-income countries where oncologic infrastructure is limited.