Health

India Mandates Stricter Manufacturing Standards for Pharmaceutical Companies

author
By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 6, 2024 at 3:54 am EST
India Mandates Stricter Manufacturing Standards for Pharmaceutical Companies

In an unprecedented move, the Indian government has decreed stringent manufacturing standards for pharmaceutical companies in the country. The decision, announced on December 28, 2023, comes as a direct response to a series of fatalities overseas linked to Indian-made drugs. This new mandate aims to bolster the quality and safety of medications, holding manufacturers accountable for their products’ efficacy, safety, and license compliance.

Heightening Oversight and Accountability

The new regulations require pharmaceutical firms to only market drugs after establishing positive test results on ingredients and retaining sample batches for potential future retesting. The government’s message is clear: manufacturers must take full responsibility for their products. Larger manufacturers have six months to comply with these standards, while smaller ones have been allowed a year.

Repercussions on the Pharmaceutical Industry

The Indian pharmaceutical industry, worth an estimated $50 billion, is currently under intense scrutiny. Health ministry inspections of 162 drug factories since December 2022 revealed that the majority of small drug manufacturers, numbering around 8,500, failed to meet international standards set by the World Health Organization (WHO).

Smaller companies are now appealing for an extension due to their existing debt burdens, fearing that the new standards could result in nearly half of them shutting down.

Addressing Global Health Concerns

The urgency of these reforms has been amplified by recent incidents linking Indian cough syrups to the deaths of 141 children in countries such as Gambia, Uzbekistan, and Cameroon. These incidents have cast a global spotlight on the Indian pharmaceutical industry, prompting the government to take swift action to ensure public safety and restore international trust.

0
Health India
author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

