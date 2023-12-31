India Makes Healthcare Strides with First Homegrown Cervical Cancer Vaccine

In a significant stride towards combating one of the most prevalent diseases among women in India, the country has developed its first domestically manufactured vaccine for the prevention of cervical cancer. Named Cervavac, the vaccine has been developed by the Serum Institute of India and has demonstrated efficacy comparable to internationally licensed vaccines such as Cervarix and Gardasil. This information emerges from a study published in the esteemed Lancet medical journal.

Affordable and Accessible

Available in private hospitals in India, Cervavac is priced at a moderate ₹1,400-1,600. This development is set to potentially reduce costs and improve access to cervical cancer prevention in the country, particularly benefiting those with limited resources. The vaccine is intended for individuals between the ages of 9 and 26, covering a broad demographic that is most at risk.

Robust Protection

A clinical trial involving 2,307 participants across 12 tertiary care hospitals in India, including the prestigious AIIMS-Delhi, has demonstrated that Cervavac provides robust protection against Human Papillomavirus (HPV) types 16 and 18. These types are responsible for approximately 70% of cervical cancer cases, making this vaccine a crucial weapon in the fight against the disease. For the 9-14 year age group, a two-dose schedule is recommended, while those aged 15-26 should follow a three-dose schedule within a year.

Global Impact

The safety and efficacy of Cervavac for children under 9 years of age have not been established yet. However, the vaccine’s introduction is seen as a game-changer in the global health scene. Cervical cancer is the second-most prevalent cancer among women in India, following breast cancer. The availability of Cervavac is expected to meet the escalating global demand for HPV vaccines and increase coverage worldwide, making cervical cancer prevention more accessible across the globe.