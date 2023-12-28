en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Fashion

India Grapples with Rising COVID-19 Cases Amid Emergence of JN.1 Subvariant

author
By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: December 28, 2023 at 5:11 am EST | Updated: Dec 28, 2023 at 5:22 am EST
India Grapples with Rising COVID-19 Cases Amid Emergence of JN.1 Subvariant

In a startling update, India’s COVID-19 situation has become more severe with 702 fresh cases reported within the last 24 hours, escalating the total active cases to 4,097. This recent surge has led to six unfortunate deaths across Maharashtra, Karnataka, Kerala, West Bengal, and Delhi. The emergence of a new contender, the JN.1 subvariant, has injected fresh fears into the population. This variant, while highly transmissible, manifests mostly mild symptoms, akin to a common cold, primarily affecting the upper respiratory tract.

Spotlight on the JN.1 Subvariant

The JN.1 subvariant, which has been detected across several states, is currently responsible for a total of 109 cases in India. Gujarat, with 36 cases, and Karnataka, hold the dubious honor of reporting the highest numbers. Delhi, the national capital, reported its very first case of this subvariant, contributing further to the general sense of alarm.

(Read Also: Rise of JN.1 Strain: A New Chapter in the Covid-19 Story)

Precautions and Guidelines

Given the heightened situation, various state authorities have sprung into action. AIIMS Delhi has issued guidelines for those suspected or confirmed to be carrying COVID-19. Gurugram’s District Magistrate has directed hospitals to establish isolation wards, while Himachal Pradesh has advised testing for patients exhibiting COVID-like symptoms. Karnataka has mandated home isolation among other measures. Despite the rising concern around the JN.1 subvariant, experts suggest that the recent spike in active cases could also be attributed to other variants such as BA 2 86.

(Read Also: Argentina Confirms First Case of ‘Pirola’ – A New COVID-19 Variant of Interest)

COVID-19 Impact and Response

India’s total COVID-19 count has now touched 4,50,10,944, with the death toll climbing to 5,33,346. Meanwhile, the country has seen an increase in demand for Gennova Biopharmaceuticals’ Omicron-specific COVID-19 vaccine. The country also mourns the loss of DMDK chief Vijayakanth, who recently succumbed to COVID-19, a development that was met with condolences from PM Modi. As India grapples with this new wave of infections, the emphasis remains on precautions, such as mask-wearing, early testing, and adequate coverage, along with the importance of disease surveillance.

Read More

0
Fashion Health India
author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Vera Wang and Daughters Dazzle in Coordinated Christmas Glamour

By Emmanuel Abara Benson

Kate Ferdinand Flaunts Post-Pregnancy Physique During Family Vacation

By BNN Correspondents

Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson's Nostalgic Christmas Tribute to His '90s Look

By Bijay Laxmi

Helena Christensen's Icy Birthday Plunge: A 55th Year Celebration

By Wojciech Zylm

Rapid Emergence of COVID-19 Variant JN.1: What We Know So Far ...
@Fashion · 31 mins
Rapid Emergence of COVID-19 Variant JN.1: What We Know So Far ...
heart comment 0
A Royal Evolution: Exploring Kate Middleton’s Fashion Transformation

By Aqsa Younas Rana

A Royal Evolution: Exploring Kate Middleton's Fashion Transformation
Tragic End for ‘Parasite’ Actor Lee Sun-Kyun Amid Drug Investigation

By BNN Correspondents

Tragic End for 'Parasite' Actor Lee Sun-Kyun Amid Drug Investigation
Kate Middleton’s Fashion Evolution: A Year of Regal Attire

By Dil Bar Irshad

Kate Middleton's Fashion Evolution: A Year of Regal Attire
Supermodel Helena Christensen Rings in 55 with an Icy Plunge Tradition

By Wojciech Zylm

Supermodel Helena Christensen Rings in 55 with an Icy Plunge Tradition
Latest Headlines
World News
Argentine President Javier Milei Introduces Sweeping State Reform Bill
54 seconds
Argentine President Javier Milei Introduces Sweeping State Reform Bill
ULFA Pro-Talks Faction Set to Sign Peace Agreement with Indian Government
2 mins
ULFA Pro-Talks Faction Set to Sign Peace Agreement with Indian Government
Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba Unpacks Ukraine's Fight Against Russia
2 mins
Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba Unpacks Ukraine's Fight Against Russia
Mater Dei Hospital Changes Labor Induction Admission Rules: A Step Towards International Standards?
2 mins
Mater Dei Hospital Changes Labor Induction Admission Rules: A Step Towards International Standards?
2023: A Year of Contrasts and Lessons in the Global Landscape
4 mins
2023: A Year of Contrasts and Lessons in the Global Landscape
Malawi's DPP Emphasizes Fairness, Transparency Ahead of National Convention
4 mins
Malawi's DPP Emphasizes Fairness, Transparency Ahead of National Convention
Jacob Mafume's Blueprint to Tackle Harare's Urban Challenges
5 mins
Jacob Mafume's Blueprint to Tackle Harare's Urban Challenges
Taka Minowa Appointed Director of Volleyball Operations for PVL Teams
5 mins
Taka Minowa Appointed Director of Volleyball Operations for PVL Teams
Petition to Remove Trump's Star from Hollywood Walk of Fame Gathers Pace
6 mins
Petition to Remove Trump's Star from Hollywood Walk of Fame Gathers Pace
Game Informer's 2023 Game of the Year: A Community-Driven Verdict
2 hours
Game Informer's 2023 Game of the Year: A Community-Driven Verdict
Global Efforts Intensify to Counteract Declining Childhood Vaccination Rates
2 hours
Global Efforts Intensify to Counteract Declining Childhood Vaccination Rates
Istanbul's Süleyman Seba Street Among World's Top 33 Picturesque Streets
3 hours
Istanbul's Süleyman Seba Street Among World's Top 33 Picturesque Streets
Cable Beach Christmas Tragedy: Lawrence James Coomerang Charged with Murder
3 hours
Cable Beach Christmas Tragedy: Lawrence James Coomerang Charged with Murder
Urgent Safety Warnings Issued After Six Drowning Incidents in NSW Since Christmas Eve
4 hours
Urgent Safety Warnings Issued After Six Drowning Incidents in NSW Since Christmas Eve
Australia to Offer Free Vaccines at Community Pharmacies
4 hours
Australia to Offer Free Vaccines at Community Pharmacies
Rising Drowning Toll in New South Wales Underscores Deadliest Time for Beachgoers
5 hours
Rising Drowning Toll in New South Wales Underscores Deadliest Time for Beachgoers
Christmas Day Tragedy: Man Charged with Murder in Broome, Western Australia
6 hours
Christmas Day Tragedy: Man Charged with Murder in Broome, Western Australia
2024: A Year of Sporting Milestones Headlined by the Paris Olympics
6 hours
2024: A Year of Sporting Milestones Headlined by the Paris Olympics

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app