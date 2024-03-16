India Faces AMR Crisis, Disease X Threat: Epidemiologist at IndiaTodayConclave24

At the India Today Conclave 2024, epidemiologist Ramanan Laxminarayan, founder of One Health Trust, addressed the critical issue of antimicrobial resistance (AMR) in India and the potential threat of Disease X, an unknown future pandemic. Laxminarayan highlighted India's position as having the highest number of drug-resistant pathogens globally and stressed the immediate need for awareness and action against the misuse of antibiotics.

Advertisment

Understanding AMR and Its Impacts

Antimicrobial resistance (AMR) is not a looming threat but a present crisis, according to Laxminarayan. Misuse of antibiotics across South Asia, combined with their easy availability without a prescription, has led to a surge in drug-resistant pathogens. The lack of awareness among the populace exacerbates the problem, with many unaware of the nature of antibiotics and their specific use against bacterial infections, not viruses. This misunderstanding has contributed to the rise in antibiotic resistance, where bacteria evolve to withstand the drugs designed to kill them.

The Shadow of Disease X

Advertisment

Disease X represents the unknown viral, bacterial, or fungal infection that poses a potential future pandemic threat. Laxminarayan pointed out current concerns, such as the bird flu (H5N1), which has shown effective transmission from mammal to mammal and poses a significant risk if it achieves human-to-human transmission. The rapid global travel capabilities today could expedite the spread of such a disease, contrasting with the slower spread of pandemics in the past. Climate change, by bringing disparate species into contact and melting permafrost, could release long-dormant pathogens into the environment.

Preparation and Prevention Strategies

India can fortify itself against Disease X through improved vaccination coverage, enhanced water and sanitation facilities, and comprehensive infection prevention programs in hospitals. Laxminarayan emphasized the need for global cooperation once Disease X emerges, ensuring rapid sharing of information and resources to develop vaccines. The fight against fungal pathogens remains particularly challenging, with climate change increasing their deadliness and a lack of effective vaccines and treatments.

As India and the world grapple with the realities of antimicrobial resistance and the threat of future pandemics, the insights shared by Ramanan Laxminarayan at the India Today Conclave 2024 underscore the urgency of collective action and preparedness. The battle against AMR and the specter of Disease X requires awareness, policy action, and global solidarity to safeguard public health in the years to come.