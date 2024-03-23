India-Bhutan Solidarity: PM Modi Inaugurates Advanced Mother and Child Hospital in Thimphu

On a significant two-day visit to Bhutan, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, alongside Bhutanese Prime Minister Dasho Tshering Tobgay, heralded a new chapter in India-Bhutan relations with the inauguration of the Gyaltsuen Jetsun Pema Wangchuck Mother and Child Hospital in Thimphu. This state-of-the-art facility, fully funded by India, marks a pivotal moment in the healthcare landscape of Bhutan, promising enhanced mother and child health services.

Strengthening Ties Through Healthcare

The inception and completion of the Gyaltsuen Jetsun Pema Wangchuck Mother and Child Hospital stand as a testament to India's unwavering support for Bhutan's development, particularly in healthcare. Constructed in two phases, the first part of the hospital began operations in 2019 with an investment of Rs 22 crore, while the second phase was recently completed at a cost of Rs 119 crore, as part of Bhutan's 12th Five Year Plan. This hospital is not just a building; it is a beacon of hope for countless families, equipped with advanced facilities for Pediatrics, Gynecology and Obstetrics, Anesthesiology, Operation Theatre, Neonatal Intensive Care, and Pediatric Intensive Care.

India's Continued Support: Beyond Healthcare

Prime Minister Modi's visit was more than just the inauguration of a hospital; it was a reaffirmation of the strong bilateral ties between India and Bhutan. During his visit, Modi announced an assistance package of Rs 10,000 crore to support Bhutan's development initiatives, encompassing various sectors beyond healthcare. This gesture further underscores India's commitment to Bhutan's progress and prosperity, fostering a relationship built on mutual respect and cooperation. Moreover, Prime Minister Modi's reception of Bhutan's highest civilian award highlights the deep-rooted friendship and appreciation between the two nations.

Looking Ahead: A Future Built on Solidarity

The inauguration of the Gyaltsuen Jetsun Pema Wangchuck Mother and Child Hospital is more than just an addition to Bhutan's healthcare infrastructure; it's a symbol of the enduring partnership between India and Bhutan. As both nations look forward, the foundation laid by such collaborative efforts promises a future where mutual support and solidarity pave the way for shared prosperity. It's a testament to how international relations can be nurtured not just through diplomacy, but through meaningful contributions that have a lasting impact on the lives of people.

As we reflect on this landmark event, it's clear that the India-Bhutan relationship is poised for even greater heights. The Gyaltsuen Jetsun Pema Wangchuck Mother and Child Hospital is not just a milestone in healthcare but a beacon of hope for stronger, more resilient bonds between nations, dedicated to the well-being and prosperity of their people.