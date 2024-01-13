India: Battling Cold, Achieving Healthcare Milestones and Asserting Global Influence

India is battling cold temperatures with some parts of the country recording a minimum temperature of 3.0 degrees Celsius, as per the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD). This chilly weather serves as a chilling reminder of the winter’s harsh realities. However, the nation isn’t just weathering climatic shifts, but also making strides in healthcare and international diplomacy.

Crossing Milestones in Healthcare

On the healthcare front, the Indian Government’s Ayushman Bharat Yojana scheme has achieved a significant milestone. Over 30 crore Ayushman Cards have been issued to beneficiaries, marking a paradigm shift in providing health insurance coverage to citizens. This advancement is a testament to India’s commitment to safeguarding its citizen’s health, particularly during these uncertain times.

India’s Growing Influence on Global Stage

Reflecting India’s growing influence on the global stage, External Affairs Minister (EAM) S. Jaishankar stated that no major world issue is now decided without India’s consultation. It’s a bold assertion that highlights India’s burgeoning role in shaping global affairs. The country has also expressed its concern regarding the British High Commissioner’s visit to Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK), signaling a serious stance on territorial matters.

Deepening Diplomatic Ties

EAM S. Jaishankar is scheduled for a two-day visit to Iran, underlining the importance of bilateral relations between the two nations. This visit showcases India’s intent to strengthen its ties with key global players and maintain a balanced approach in its foreign policy.

Celebrating Cultural Diversity

In cultural news, the festival of Lohri is being celebrated with a spirit of mutual brotherhood in Punjab. This celebration echoes the rich tapestry of India’s cultural diversity and the unity found within this diversity.

Political Shifts and Societal Development

On the international political front, Lai Ching-te, the candidate of Taiwan’s Democratic Progressive Party, has emerged victorious in the presidential polls. This victory could have far-reaching implications for Taiwan’s political landscape and its relations with other countries, including India. Meanwhile, the Viksit Bharat Sankalpa Yatra, a program aimed at societal development, has reached various locations in Delhi, demonstrating the outreach of initiatives aimed at national progress.