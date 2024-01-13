en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Health

India: Battling Cold, Achieving Healthcare Milestones and Asserting Global Influence

author
By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 13, 2024 at 9:45 am EST
India: Battling Cold, Achieving Healthcare Milestones and Asserting Global Influence

India is battling cold temperatures with some parts of the country recording a minimum temperature of 3.0 degrees Celsius, as per the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD). This chilly weather serves as a chilling reminder of the winter’s harsh realities. However, the nation isn’t just weathering climatic shifts, but also making strides in healthcare and international diplomacy.

Crossing Milestones in Healthcare

On the healthcare front, the Indian Government’s Ayushman Bharat Yojana scheme has achieved a significant milestone. Over 30 crore Ayushman Cards have been issued to beneficiaries, marking a paradigm shift in providing health insurance coverage to citizens. This advancement is a testament to India’s commitment to safeguarding its citizen’s health, particularly during these uncertain times.

India’s Growing Influence on Global Stage

Reflecting India’s growing influence on the global stage, External Affairs Minister (EAM) S. Jaishankar stated that no major world issue is now decided without India’s consultation. It’s a bold assertion that highlights India’s burgeoning role in shaping global affairs. The country has also expressed its concern regarding the British High Commissioner’s visit to Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK), signaling a serious stance on territorial matters.

Deepening Diplomatic Ties

EAM S. Jaishankar is scheduled for a two-day visit to Iran, underlining the importance of bilateral relations between the two nations. This visit showcases India’s intent to strengthen its ties with key global players and maintain a balanced approach in its foreign policy.

Celebrating Cultural Diversity

In cultural news, the festival of Lohri is being celebrated with a spirit of mutual brotherhood in Punjab. This celebration echoes the rich tapestry of India’s cultural diversity and the unity found within this diversity.

Political Shifts and Societal Development

On the international political front, Lai Ching-te, the candidate of Taiwan’s Democratic Progressive Party, has emerged victorious in the presidential polls. This victory could have far-reaching implications for Taiwan’s political landscape and its relations with other countries, including India. Meanwhile, the Viksit Bharat Sankalpa Yatra, a program aimed at societal development, has reached various locations in Delhi, demonstrating the outreach of initiatives aimed at national progress.

0
Health India
author

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Health

See more
59 seconds ago
Bradley Walsh Battles Eye Condition as He Prepares for Gladiators Reboot
Bradley Walsh, beloved host of Gladiators, recently shared his ongoing battle with a chronic eye condition—blepharitis. This condition, known for causing itching and soreness in the eyelids, along with a gritty sensation in the eyes, is a part of Walsh’s daily life. In a bid to manage its symptoms, he relies on daily medication and
Bradley Walsh Battles Eye Condition as He Prepares for Gladiators Reboot
Transformed Gladiators Ready for Action: Unveiling the Fitness Journeys Behind the Show Reboot
9 mins ago
Transformed Gladiators Ready for Action: Unveiling the Fitness Journeys Behind the Show Reboot
Ash Wellness: Revolutionizing STD Testing for the LGBTQ Community
22 mins ago
Ash Wellness: Revolutionizing STD Testing for the LGBTQ Community
Celebrating Kerala Palliative Care Day: A Journey of Hope and Warmth
1 min ago
Celebrating Kerala Palliative Care Day: A Journey of Hope and Warmth
From Leukaemia to Mount Kilimanjaro: Lee Penrose's Incredible Fight Against Cancer
6 mins ago
From Leukaemia to Mount Kilimanjaro: Lee Penrose's Incredible Fight Against Cancer
Western Australia Battles Rising COVID-19 Cases Amid Decrease in ICU Admissions
8 mins ago
Western Australia Battles Rising COVID-19 Cases Amid Decrease in ICU Admissions
Latest Headlines
World News
Faf du Plessis's Diving Catch: A Game-Changing Moment in MI Cape Town vs JSK Match
7 seconds
Faf du Plessis's Diving Catch: A Game-Changing Moment in MI Cape Town vs JSK Match
Eight Players to Make Grand Slam Main Draw Debut at 2024 Australian Open
29 seconds
Eight Players to Make Grand Slam Main Draw Debut at 2024 Australian Open
Congress Gears Up for Elections: Forms Manifesto Committee in Tripura
57 seconds
Congress Gears Up for Elections: Forms Manifesto Committee in Tripura
Bradley Walsh Battles Eye Condition as He Prepares for Gladiators Reboot
59 seconds
Bradley Walsh Battles Eye Condition as He Prepares for Gladiators Reboot
Celebrating Kerala Palliative Care Day: A Journey of Hope and Warmth
1 min
Celebrating Kerala Palliative Care Day: A Journey of Hope and Warmth
Vivek Ramaswamy's Campaign Embroiled in Election Fraud Scandal
1 min
Vivek Ramaswamy's Campaign Embroiled in Election Fraud Scandal
Day Packed with Action Across Northern Ireland's Football Leagues
1 min
Day Packed with Action Across Northern Ireland's Football Leagues
Chicago Bears Poised to Capitalize on Free Agency Market in NFL 2024 Postseason
1 min
Chicago Bears Poised to Capitalize on Free Agency Market in NFL 2024 Postseason
Game Changer Wrestling's 'No Compadre' Event Triumphs Over Weather Setbacks
2 mins
Game Changer Wrestling's 'No Compadre' Event Triumphs Over Weather Setbacks
India's Assertive Presence at the World Economic Forum in Davos
29 mins
India's Assertive Presence at the World Economic Forum in Davos
Covid-19: WHO Reports Significant Monthly Death Toll, Urges Continued Vigilance
1 hour
Covid-19: WHO Reports Significant Monthly Death Toll, Urges Continued Vigilance
Ghanaian Man Aims for Guinness World Record in Reverse Driving
3 hours
Ghanaian Man Aims for Guinness World Record in Reverse Driving
Chef Vishnu Manohar Sets Sights on World Record with 7,000 Kg Halwa
3 hours
Chef Vishnu Manohar Sets Sights on World Record with 7,000 Kg Halwa
How King Charles III Learned of Queen Elizabeth II's Death: A Revealing Account
7 hours
How King Charles III Learned of Queen Elizabeth II's Death: A Revealing Account
Davos WEF 2023: AI's Disruptive Potential and Economic Challenges Take Centre Stage
7 hours
Davos WEF 2023: AI's Disruptive Potential and Economic Challenges Take Centre Stage
Declining Resale Values of Electric Vehicles Raise Concerns Over Widespread Adoption
7 hours
Declining Resale Values of Electric Vehicles Raise Concerns Over Widespread Adoption
WEF Davos 2024: Empowering Youth, Shaping the Future
8 hours
WEF Davos 2024: Empowering Youth, Shaping the Future
Former NZ Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern Ties the Knot with Clarke Gayford
8 hours
Former NZ Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern Ties the Knot with Clarke Gayford

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app