Health

India Battles COVID-19 Surge and Emergence of JN.1 Sub-Variant

author
By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: December 29, 2023 at 4:48 am EST
India Battles COVID-19 Surge and Emergence of JN.1 Sub-Variant

In the midst of the global COVID-19 pandemic, India has reported a sudden surge in cases, with 692 new infections identified within 24 hours. The nation’s active case count now stands at 4,097. Central and state governments are on high alert, grappling with the rise in numbers and the detection of the JN.1 sub-variant of the virus. This sub-variant has been found in numerous states, marking its first appearance in Delhi. The situation is a stark reminder of the importance of maintaining vigilance and strict adherence to protective measures, such as mask-wearing, to curb the virus’s spread.

Emergence of the JN.1 Sub-Variant

The World Health Organisation (WHO) has classified the JN.1 variant of COVID-19 as a ‘variant of interest’ due to its rapid spread. This has contributed to an uptick in cases globally and, notably, in India. The JN.1 variant carries an additional L455S mutation in the spike protein, which may slightly reduce its ability to bind to human cells but could have increased immune evasion properties. Despite these challenges, existing vaccines, tests, and treatments still prove effective against JN.1, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The Response to the JN.1 Sub-Variant

The Union Health Ministry has advised state governments to prepare for a potential surge in cases, while authorities and healthcare professionals urge residents to remain vigilant and take precautions without succumbing to panic. In response to the threat of the JN.1 sub-variant, the Pune-based Serum Institute of India (SII) aims to obtain licensure for a COVID variant vaccine similar to JN.1 for use in India. Research and development efforts continue unabated, despite the virus’s constant mutation.

Protecting Against the JN.1 Sub-Variant

As the COVID-19 virus continues to evolve, experts recommend continued adherence to precautions such as mask-wearing, hand hygiene, and avoidance of crowded places. This advice is especially pertinent for senior citizens and those with co-morbidities. The Union government has emphasized the importance of preventative actions such as mask usage, social distancing, frequent handwashing, and keeping vaccinations and booster shots up to date. This advice extends to protection against the JN.1 strain, with additional measures suggested including boosting immunity and taking extra care in personal hygiene.

Health India
author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

