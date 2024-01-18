en English
Health

India and Netherlands to Strengthen Cooperation in Medical Product Regulation

By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 18, 2024 at 5:14 am EST
India and Netherlands to Strengthen Cooperation in Medical Product Regulation

India, in a significant move towards improving its medical product regulation, has gained the nod of approval from the Union Cabinet for a Memorandum of Intent (MoI) with the Netherlands. Initially signed on November 7 of the previous year, the MoI serves as a formal agreement to foster mutual understanding and enhance regulatory practices for a range of medical products. This includes pharmaceuticals, biological products, medical devices, and cosmetic products.

Collaboration to Bridge Regulatory Practices

This bilateral MoI entails a collaborative initiative between the Central Drugs Standard Control Organization (CDSCO) of India’s Ministry of Health and Family Welfare and the Dutch Ministry of Health, Welfare and Sport. The latter represents various Dutch regulatory bodies, including the Medicines Evaluation Board, Health and Youth Care Inspectorate, and the Central Committee on Research Involving Human Subjects. The primary goal of this partnership is to bridge the gap between regulatory practices of both nations, thereby improving the standard and quality of medical products.

Implications for India’s Pharmaceutical Industry

The impact of this MoI is projected to be manifold and positive for India. Primarily, it is expected to boost India’s pharmaceutical exports, thereby contributing significantly to the nation’s foreign exchange earnings. Additionally, this agreement could potentially create more job opportunities for professionals in the pharmaceutical sector.

A Step Towards A Self-Reliant India

This collaboration doesn’t only align with the economic interests of the country but also resonates with the vision of an Atmanirbhar Bharat (self-reliant India). The MoI is anticipated to facilitate the export of medical products and bolster the pharmaceutical sector, thereby supporting India’s stride towards self-reliance in the healthcare domain.

Health India Netherlands
Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

