en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Health

India and Netherlands to Collaborate on Medical Products Regulation

author
By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 18, 2024 at 5:02 am EST
India and Netherlands to Collaborate on Medical Products Regulation

In a significant stride for India’s pharmaceutical sector, the Union Cabinet, headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has greenlit a Memorandum of Intent (MoI) with the Netherlands. The agreement, inked on November 7th of the preceding year, aims to bolster collaboration in the domain of medical products regulation. The partnership involves several Dutch regulatory bodies, including the Medicines Evaluation Board, the Health and Youth Care Inspectorate, and the Central Committee on Research Involving Human Subjects.

Enhancing Regulatory Understanding and Cooperation

The crux of the MoI revolves around fostering improved comprehension and cooperation between the Central Drugs Standard Control Organization (CDSCO) of India and the Dutch Ministry of Health, Welfare, and Sport. The synergy of these regulatory bodies intends to facilitate the exchange of information and harmonize regulatory practices between the two nations.

Boosting the Indian Pharmaceutical Industry

The implementation of this MoI holds substantial promise for India’s pharmaceutical sector. It has the potential to pave the way for increased exports of Indian medicines, thereby enhancing the nation’s foreign exchange earnings. Furthermore, the successful realization of this agreement could lead to improved employment opportunities in India’s vibrant pharmaceutical industry.

Aligning with International Responsibilities

The collaboration is anticipated to align with the international responsibilities of both countries. It is a testament to their commitment to advancing global health standards and contributing to the broader international health community. The MoI is not merely a bilateral agreement but a step towards a more integrated and cooperative global health regulatory framework.

0
Health India Netherlands
author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Health

See more
5 mins ago
James Martin's Hygiene Practices Questioned on his ITV Show
Renowned celebrity chef James Martin has found himself in the midst of a swirling controversy following the recent episode of his popular ITV show, ‘James Martin’s Saturday Morning.’ The episode, which aired on January 20, caught the attention of viewers for an unexpected reason: a perceived lapse in hygiene standards. Controversy Stirred Over Hand Hygiene
James Martin's Hygiene Practices Questioned on his ITV Show
The Lethal Consequences of Cyberattacks on U.S. Hospitals
15 mins ago
The Lethal Consequences of Cyberattacks on U.S. Hospitals
Boil Water Advisory Lifted in Montgomery County Following Swift Resolution of Chlorine Issue
21 mins ago
Boil Water Advisory Lifted in Montgomery County Following Swift Resolution of Chlorine Issue
The Path to Quit Smoking: A Guide to a Healthier Life
6 mins ago
The Path to Quit Smoking: A Guide to a Healthier Life
Medicare Fraud Scheme Operator Sentenced to Over Seven Years in Federal Prison
6 mins ago
Medicare Fraud Scheme Operator Sentenced to Over Seven Years in Federal Prison
Managing Back Pain Through Exercise: Insights from Brian Richey on Screw the Commute Podcast
10 mins ago
Managing Back Pain Through Exercise: Insights from Brian Richey on Screw the Commute Podcast
Latest Headlines
World News
Gabby Agbonlahor Labels Nemanja Vidic as 'Most Overrated' Defender in Premier League
41 seconds
Gabby Agbonlahor Labels Nemanja Vidic as 'Most Overrated' Defender in Premier League
Scottish Parliament to Debate Introduction of Football Regulator
42 seconds
Scottish Parliament to Debate Introduction of Football Regulator
Venue Change for Vermilion County Basketball Tournament Due to Water Pressure Issues
42 seconds
Venue Change for Vermilion County Basketball Tournament Due to Water Pressure Issues
Royal Family's Communication Gap: Prince Harry Learns of Health Updates Through News Alerts
55 seconds
Royal Family's Communication Gap: Prince Harry Learns of Health Updates Through News Alerts
Jim Rutherford's Leadership Shapes a Promising Future for the Vancouver Canucks
57 seconds
Jim Rutherford's Leadership Shapes a Promising Future for the Vancouver Canucks
UK Foreign Office Had Concerns Over Israel's IHL Compliance
2 mins
UK Foreign Office Had Concerns Over Israel's IHL Compliance
Unresolved Injustices: The Lingering Shadows of the Troubles Era in Northern Ireland
4 mins
Unresolved Injustices: The Lingering Shadows of the Troubles Era in Northern Ireland
Concerns Over President Joe Biden's Leadership Abilities and Public Perception as He Ages
5 mins
Concerns Over President Joe Biden's Leadership Abilities and Public Perception as He Ages
James Martin's Hygiene Practices Questioned on his ITV Show
5 mins
James Martin's Hygiene Practices Questioned on his ITV Show
Universal ID Council Unveiled at Davos: Aims to Address the Global Identity Crisis
26 mins
Universal ID Council Unveiled at Davos: Aims to Address the Global Identity Crisis
Stunning Upset at 2024 Australian Open: Noskova Defeats Top-Ranked Świątek
2 hours
Stunning Upset at 2024 Australian Open: Noskova Defeats Top-Ranked Świątek
World Values Survey Study Unveils Rising Global Values Disparities
2 hours
World Values Survey Study Unveils Rising Global Values Disparities
The Global Tuna Industry: Navigating Stormy Seas
2 hours
The Global Tuna Industry: Navigating Stormy Seas
Russia-Ukraine Update: Asset Confiscation Bill, Unexpected Allies, and Intensifying Conflict
2 hours
Russia-Ukraine Update: Asset Confiscation Bill, Unexpected Allies, and Intensifying Conflict
Bezos' PowerPoint Ban Rule at Amazon Resurfaces Amid Company Layoffs
2 hours
Bezos' PowerPoint Ban Rule at Amazon Resurfaces Amid Company Layoffs
Political Violence and Fatalities Surge in Kenya's Narok and Baringo Counties
3 hours
Political Violence and Fatalities Surge in Kenya's Narok and Baringo Counties
Criticism and Controversy Surround the 2024 World Economic Forum Discussions
4 hours
Criticism and Controversy Surround the 2024 World Economic Forum Discussions
Accelerated Melting of Greenland Ice Sheet Raises Global Concerns
4 hours
Accelerated Melting of Greenland Ice Sheet Raises Global Concerns

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app