en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Health

Increased PrEP Costs May Fuel HIV Infections: Study

author
By: Momen Zellmi
Published: January 8, 2024 at 12:03 am EST
Increased PrEP Costs May Fuel HIV Infections: Study

A groundbreaking study co-led by the Perelman School of Medicine at the University of Pennsylvania and Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health has unveiled a potential domino effect in the fight against HIV/AIDS. The study, recently published in Health Affairs, throws light on the projected repercussions of escalating out-of-pocket costs for HIV pre-exposure prophylaxis (PrEP) medications on prescription abandonment rates and, consequently, HIV infection rates.

A Case of Concern

The study’s context is rooted in a court case that challenges provisions of the Affordable Care Act (ACA), which could impact PrEP cost-sharing. This legal dispute (Braidwood Management, Inc. v. Becerra) could potentially overturn a requirement that mandates most private insurance plans to cover PrEP without cost-sharing. This requirement has been in effect since 2021 due to an “A” rating by the U.S. Preventive Services Task Force (USPSTF) and the ACA.

Cost Implications on PrEP Prescription Abandonment

Researchers have dug deep into a database of medical and pharmacy claims from 2016-2018, examining abandonment rates of new PrEP prescriptions against a range of out-of-pocket costs for a total of 58,529 patients. It emerged that a seemingly minimal rise from $0 to $10 in monthly out-of-pocket costs doubled the rate of prescription abandonment. Further, costs between $100 and $500 resulted in almost a third of patients forgoing their PrEP prescriptions.

Higher HIV Infection Rates: A Domino Effect

Patients who did not fill their PrEP prescriptions were found to be two to three times more likely to contract HIV in the subsequent year. The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved two PrEP products, recommended by the Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) for the prevention of HIV among high-risk individuals. These findings come at a crucial time when the CDC’s ‘Ending the HIV Epidemic in the U.S.’ initiative has set an ambitious goal to reduce new HIV infections by 90% by 2030.

These findings serve as a stark reminder that even minor increases in out-of-pocket costs for PrEP could considerably hamper progress towards ending the HIV/AIDS epidemic in the U.S.

0
Health Law United States
author

Momen Zellmi

Momen Zellmi stands out as an esteemed political commentator, researcher, and diplomatic counselor. With a doctorate in Language Policy, he has helmed editorial roles at key regional news outlets such as KomalNews, Shrova Agency, and Zanko Kurd. Zellmi's compelling articles have caught the eye of international audiences, solidifying his reputation in journalism. Among his acclaimed publications are two insightful books: "Islamic Jihadists in the Middle East" and "ISIS: Origins and Trajectory." These tomes cast a discerning light on the ascendancy and sway of radical groups in the Middle East, unearthing their deep-seated objectives and game plans. Given his profound understanding of Middle Eastern political intricacies, Zellmi proves an invaluable correspondent for any newsroom.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Health

See more
10 seconds ago
Re-prioritizing Dental Health: A Matter of Urgency
A recent study from the National Library of Medicine reveals a worrying trend: almost half of American adults have postponed dental visits during the pandemic, and a disturbing one-third skipped their annual dental check-ups even before the pandemic. The implications of these statistics lie not just in the realm of oral health, but resonate deeply
Re-prioritizing Dental Health: A Matter of Urgency
Hectorville Tragedy: Man Dies After Priority Escalation in Emergency Call
6 mins ago
Hectorville Tragedy: Man Dies After Priority Escalation in Emergency Call
Bengaluru Police Launches 'Say No to Drugs' Walkathon to Raise Student Awareness
6 mins ago
Bengaluru Police Launches 'Say No to Drugs' Walkathon to Raise Student Awareness
Metabolic Disorder Cause of PCOS Unearthed: A Path to New Treatments
35 seconds ago
Metabolic Disorder Cause of PCOS Unearthed: A Path to New Treatments
Kristen Wiig Talks Plastic Surgery: A Cautionary Tale
4 mins ago
Kristen Wiig Talks Plastic Surgery: A Cautionary Tale
Study Challenges Established Theories on SARS-CoV-2 Evolutionary Origins
5 mins ago
Study Challenges Established Theories on SARS-CoV-2 Evolutionary Origins
Latest Headlines
World News
Re-prioritizing Dental Health: A Matter of Urgency
11 seconds
Re-prioritizing Dental Health: A Matter of Urgency
Kansas City Chiefs Edge Chargers, NFL Playoff Field Finalized
11 seconds
Kansas City Chiefs Edge Chargers, NFL Playoff Field Finalized
MACC Probes Former PM and Aides Over Misuse of RM700 Million Government Funds
20 seconds
MACC Probes Former PM and Aides Over Misuse of RM700 Million Government Funds
Metabolic Disorder Cause of PCOS Unearthed: A Path to New Treatments
36 seconds
Metabolic Disorder Cause of PCOS Unearthed: A Path to New Treatments
Today's TV News Shows: A Confluence of Political Perspectives
1 min
Today's TV News Shows: A Confluence of Political Perspectives
Indian Cricketers Respond to Maldives' Derogatory Remarks Amid Diplomatic Row
4 mins
Indian Cricketers Respond to Maldives' Derogatory Remarks Amid Diplomatic Row
Kristen Wiig Talks Plastic Surgery: A Cautionary Tale
4 mins
Kristen Wiig Talks Plastic Surgery: A Cautionary Tale
Malaysian PM Anwar Ibrahim Dismisses Opposition's Claims of Government Overthrow
4 mins
Malaysian PM Anwar Ibrahim Dismisses Opposition's Claims of Government Overthrow
Chengam G Kumar Reinstated in Key Congress Party Roles; 'Mission 2024' Gains Momentum
4 mins
Chengam G Kumar Reinstated in Key Congress Party Roles; 'Mission 2024' Gains Momentum
Indian Advocate Joins International Team to Oversee Bangladesh Elections
2 hours
Indian Advocate Joins International Team to Oversee Bangladesh Elections
Controversy Surrounding Low Voter Turnout and Inclusivity in Dhaka Election
2 hours
Controversy Surrounding Low Voter Turnout and Inclusivity in Dhaka Election
Shattering Myths: Sylvia Foti Exposes Grandfather's Role as Nazi Collaborator
2 hours
Shattering Myths: Sylvia Foti Exposes Grandfather's Role as Nazi Collaborator
Sri Lanka's President Forms Committees to Address Palm Industry Challenges
2 hours
Sri Lanka's President Forms Committees to Address Palm Industry Challenges
Light Aircraft Crashes Near Lizard Island: Rescue and Assessment Underway
6 hours
Light Aircraft Crashes Near Lizard Island: Rescue and Assessment Underway
A Year On: The Tyre Nichols Case and Its Impact on Police Reform
6 hours
A Year On: The Tyre Nichols Case and Its Impact on Police Reform
Jordan's Petra Named Third-Best Tourist Destination by The Irish Times
6 hours
Jordan's Petra Named Third-Best Tourist Destination by The Irish Times
Former Bar Liberty Manager Launches Brico, a New Wine Bar in Carlton North
7 hours
Former Bar Liberty Manager Launches Brico, a New Wine Bar in Carlton North
HYDRO-BLOK Expands into South America, Solidifying Global Presence
8 hours
HYDRO-BLOK Expands into South America, Solidifying Global Presence

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app