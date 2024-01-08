Increased PrEP Costs May Fuel HIV Infections: Study

A groundbreaking study co-led by the Perelman School of Medicine at the University of Pennsylvania and Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health has unveiled a potential domino effect in the fight against HIV/AIDS. The study, recently published in Health Affairs, throws light on the projected repercussions of escalating out-of-pocket costs for HIV pre-exposure prophylaxis (PrEP) medications on prescription abandonment rates and, consequently, HIV infection rates.

A Case of Concern

The study’s context is rooted in a court case that challenges provisions of the Affordable Care Act (ACA), which could impact PrEP cost-sharing. This legal dispute (Braidwood Management, Inc. v. Becerra) could potentially overturn a requirement that mandates most private insurance plans to cover PrEP without cost-sharing. This requirement has been in effect since 2021 due to an “A” rating by the U.S. Preventive Services Task Force (USPSTF) and the ACA.

Cost Implications on PrEP Prescription Abandonment

Researchers have dug deep into a database of medical and pharmacy claims from 2016-2018, examining abandonment rates of new PrEP prescriptions against a range of out-of-pocket costs for a total of 58,529 patients. It emerged that a seemingly minimal rise from $0 to $10 in monthly out-of-pocket costs doubled the rate of prescription abandonment. Further, costs between $100 and $500 resulted in almost a third of patients forgoing their PrEP prescriptions.

Higher HIV Infection Rates: A Domino Effect

Patients who did not fill their PrEP prescriptions were found to be two to three times more likely to contract HIV in the subsequent year. The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved two PrEP products, recommended by the Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) for the prevention of HIV among high-risk individuals. These findings come at a crucial time when the CDC’s ‘Ending the HIV Epidemic in the U.S.’ initiative has set an ambitious goal to reduce new HIV infections by 90% by 2030.

These findings serve as a stark reminder that even minor increases in out-of-pocket costs for PrEP could considerably hamper progress towards ending the HIV/AIDS epidemic in the U.S.