InConnection Approach: A Beacon of Hope for Youth from Multi-Problem Families

The concept of resilience among youth from multi-problem families is a subject that has drawn significant attention in recent years. One such program designed to bolster this resilience is the InConnection approach – an integrated care program that seeks to bridge professional expertise across multiple disciplines with the informal social networks of the youth. A recent quasi-experimental study has delved into the effectiveness of this approach, comparing it with the usual treatment modalities.

The InConnection Approach

The InConnection approach targets children from multi-problem families who typically grapple with chronic and intergenerational challenges across multiple domains. These include mental health, family functioning, and financial situations, all of which collectively contribute to an increased risk of mental health issues. The approach is innovative in its design, involving multidisciplinary teams and emphasizing the coordination of formal and informal support systems within families to address the complex needs of these families.

The Study

The study followed 107 families, with 66 in the intervention group and 41 in the control group, encompassing 115 youths receiving treatment. Data collected from the youths, parents, and case managers over a 15-month period were used to evaluate youth resilience, secondary, and intermediate outcomes using latent growth models. The findings provide an insightful glimpse into the potential of the InConnection approach.

Results and Implications

The results reveal that the InConnection approach resulted in a decrease in child unsafety reported by case managers, improvements in youths’ emotional and behavioral problems, and enhancements in positive parenting as reported by parents. Despite these promising results, it’s important to note that no significant improvements were observed in most outcomes. This suggests that the treatment conditions did not effectively enhance youth and parental outcomes, except for child safety.

These findings underscore the potential benefits of the InConnection approach over standard care. While the study concludes that further research is needed under different conditions to determine its efficacy, it undeniably adds to the growing body of literature that supports the integration of multidisciplinary teams and underscores the importance of coordinating formal and informal support systems within families to address the complex needs of multi-problem families.