Inclisiran: A Promising Yet Costly Cholesterol-Lowering Treatment Set to Launch in India

The bustling city of New Delhi, India, is preparing for the anticipated launch of Inclisiran, a pioneering cholesterol-lowering treatment. This innovative therapy targets low-density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C), a notorious contributor to heart attacks and strokes, and is produced by Swiss pharmaceutical giant Novartis. However, with each semi-annual injection carrying a hefty price tag of nearly Rs 1.2 lakh, the high cost may render it unattainable for many patients.

Grasping the Gravity of Dyslipidemia

In India, dyslipidemia, a condition characterized by unbalanced blood lipid levels, is alarmingly prevalent. Approximately 24% of the population, which translates to around 213 million people, grapple with this medical condition. The advent of Inclisiran, therefore, has significant implications for India’s health landscape.

Inclisiran: A Gamechanger for Cardiovascular Treatment

Novartis India’s Amitabh Dube expresses optimism about the potential of Inclisiran to revolutionize the treatment of atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease (ASCVD) patients. Already approved in the European Union since 2020 and in the US and UK since 2021 under the brand name Leqvio, the drug has demonstrated its efficacy in global clinical trials, including in India.

The Market Potential of Inclisiran

Dr. Vaibhav Jain from Fortis Memorial Research Institute notes that the market potential of the drug in India hinges on its availability, affordability, accessibility, and acceptance among medical practitioners and patients. This perspective underscores the intertwined relationship between economic factors and healthcare outcomes.

Inclisiran: Diverging from the Statin Pathway

Inclisiran distinguishes itself from common cholesterol-lowering drugs, known as statins. It belongs to a novel class of gene-silencing drugs, or small interfering ribonucleic acid (siRNA) therapies. These therapies mute the PCSK9 gene, thereby augmenting the liver’s ability to filter LDL-C from the bloodstream. The launch of Inclisiran follows the introduction of the PCSK9 inhibitor Evolocumab by Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories six years prior, which costs about Rs 18,000 per injection and is administered every 15 days.

Inclisiran’s potential to transform the treatment landscape of cardiovascular diseases in India is undeniable. However, the drug’s high cost underscores the continuing challenge of making cutting-edge healthcare accessible and affordable for all.