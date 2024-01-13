en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Health

Inclisiran: A Promising Yet Costly Cholesterol-Lowering Treatment Set to Launch in India

author
By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 13, 2024 at 5:32 am EST
Inclisiran: A Promising Yet Costly Cholesterol-Lowering Treatment Set to Launch in India

The bustling city of New Delhi, India, is preparing for the anticipated launch of Inclisiran, a pioneering cholesterol-lowering treatment. This innovative therapy targets low-density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C), a notorious contributor to heart attacks and strokes, and is produced by Swiss pharmaceutical giant Novartis. However, with each semi-annual injection carrying a hefty price tag of nearly Rs 1.2 lakh, the high cost may render it unattainable for many patients.

Grasping the Gravity of Dyslipidemia

In India, dyslipidemia, a condition characterized by unbalanced blood lipid levels, is alarmingly prevalent. Approximately 24% of the population, which translates to around 213 million people, grapple with this medical condition. The advent of Inclisiran, therefore, has significant implications for India’s health landscape.

Inclisiran: A Gamechanger for Cardiovascular Treatment

Novartis India’s Amitabh Dube expresses optimism about the potential of Inclisiran to revolutionize the treatment of atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease (ASCVD) patients. Already approved in the European Union since 2020 and in the US and UK since 2021 under the brand name Leqvio, the drug has demonstrated its efficacy in global clinical trials, including in India.

The Market Potential of Inclisiran

Dr. Vaibhav Jain from Fortis Memorial Research Institute notes that the market potential of the drug in India hinges on its availability, affordability, accessibility, and acceptance among medical practitioners and patients. This perspective underscores the intertwined relationship between economic factors and healthcare outcomes.

Inclisiran: Diverging from the Statin Pathway

Inclisiran distinguishes itself from common cholesterol-lowering drugs, known as statins. It belongs to a novel class of gene-silencing drugs, or small interfering ribonucleic acid (siRNA) therapies. These therapies mute the PCSK9 gene, thereby augmenting the liver’s ability to filter LDL-C from the bloodstream. The launch of Inclisiran follows the introduction of the PCSK9 inhibitor Evolocumab by Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories six years prior, which costs about Rs 18,000 per injection and is administered every 15 days.

Inclisiran’s potential to transform the treatment landscape of cardiovascular diseases in India is undeniable. However, the drug’s high cost underscores the continuing challenge of making cutting-edge healthcare accessible and affordable for all.

0
Health India Science & Technology
author

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Health

See more
12 mins ago
Attainable Exercise Routines in 2024: Walking, Daily Chores, and Home Workouts
In the dawn of 2024, as we strive for healthier lives, the concept of regular exercise can often feel daunting. This article aims to shed light on the practical steps that can make fitness a realistic part of your daily routine. An accessible starting point for many is walking, a simple activity that carries a
Attainable Exercise Routines in 2024: Walking, Daily Chores, and Home Workouts
Triumph over Infertility: A Couple's Journey to the Joyous Birth of Triplets
35 mins ago
Triumph over Infertility: A Couple's Journey to the Joyous Birth of Triplets
Urgent Appeal for Blood Donations Amid Critical Shortage
44 mins ago
Urgent Appeal for Blood Donations Amid Critical Shortage
Australia Faces Deadliest Year on Roads in Over Five Years
24 mins ago
Australia Faces Deadliest Year on Roads in Over Five Years
Bayer's G4A Startup Acceleration Program Applications will end on February 11
26 mins ago
Bayer's G4A Startup Acceleration Program Applications will end on February 11
Critical Medications to be Delivered to Hostages in Gaza Amid Israel-Hamas Agreement
26 mins ago
Critical Medications to be Delivered to Hostages in Gaza Amid Israel-Hamas Agreement
Latest Headlines
World News
President Biden Signals Firm Stance Against Houthi Attacks
2 mins
President Biden Signals Firm Stance Against Houthi Attacks
Congress Leader Y.S. Sharmila Invites TDP Chief N. Chandrababu Naidu to Son's Wedding
2 mins
Congress Leader Y.S. Sharmila Invites TDP Chief N. Chandrababu Naidu to Son's Wedding
Fifi Kwetey Directs Mahama to Avoid Engagement with Vice President Bawumia
3 mins
Fifi Kwetey Directs Mahama to Avoid Engagement with Vice President Bawumia
Ghanaian Fans Embark on Journey to Support Black Stars in AFCON Tournament
5 mins
Ghanaian Fans Embark on Journey to Support Black Stars in AFCON Tournament
Governor Ron DeSantis Criticizes Conservative Media's Handling of Trump
6 mins
Governor Ron DeSantis Criticizes Conservative Media's Handling of Trump
Peaceful Resolution Reached in Lagos State Government and RTEAN Dispute
7 mins
Peaceful Resolution Reached in Lagos State Government and RTEAN Dispute
Attainable Exercise Routines in 2024: Walking, Daily Chores, and Home Workouts
12 mins
Attainable Exercise Routines in 2024: Walking, Daily Chores, and Home Workouts
President Biden's Visit to Local Running Shoe Store Highlights Economic Agenda
12 mins
President Biden's Visit to Local Running Shoe Store Highlights Economic Agenda
President Museveni Urges East African Unity Amid Regional Tensions
14 mins
President Museveni Urges East African Unity Amid Regional Tensions
How King Charles III Learned of Queen Elizabeth II's Death: A Revealing Account
2 hours
How King Charles III Learned of Queen Elizabeth II's Death: A Revealing Account
Davos WEF 2023: AI's Disruptive Potential and Economic Challenges Take Centre Stage
2 hours
Davos WEF 2023: AI's Disruptive Potential and Economic Challenges Take Centre Stage
Declining Resale Values of Electric Vehicles Raise Concerns Over Widespread Adoption
3 hours
Declining Resale Values of Electric Vehicles Raise Concerns Over Widespread Adoption
WEF Davos 2024: Empowering Youth, Shaping the Future
3 hours
WEF Davos 2024: Empowering Youth, Shaping the Future
Former NZ Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern Ties the Knot with Clarke Gayford
4 hours
Former NZ Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern Ties the Knot with Clarke Gayford
Century-Old Mystery Solved: Forensic Breakthrough Identifies Missing WWI Veteran
5 hours
Century-Old Mystery Solved: Forensic Breakthrough Identifies Missing WWI Veteran
Cochise College Hosts Arizona DECA District 3 Events: Forging Future Leaders
7 hours
Cochise College Hosts Arizona DECA District 3 Events: Forging Future Leaders
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
10 hours
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
Oneonta Council to Decide on Significant Timber Sale: Economic and Ecological Balancing Act
10 hours
Oneonta Council to Decide on Significant Timber Sale: Economic and Ecological Balancing Act

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app