Inceptua and Cycle Pharmaceuticals Launch a Free Goods Programme for Rare Genetic Conditions

In an attempt to extend the reach of medical aid for rare genetic conditions, Inceptua Group and Cycle Pharmaceuticals have joined forces. The partnership aims to provide NITYR (nitisinone) tablets to patients suffering from Hereditary Tyrosinemia Type 1 (HT-1) and Alkaptonuria (AKU) in the UK via a Free Goods Programme.

Pioneering Accessibility

Coined the Free Goods Programme, this initiative is designed to offer medication to those who have no other treatment options or have exhausted all alternatives in their country of residence. This programme expands access to NITYR to a broader number of countries and patients where the medication is not commercially available or the local healthcare system is unable to afford it. The list includes Argentina, Bangladesh, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Dominican Republic, Jordan, Mexico, Nigeria, Pakistan, Peru, Tunisia, and Turkey.

Understanding the Diseases

HT-1 is a condition that inhibits the body's ability to break down tyrosine, leading to toxic build-up and potentially severe organ damage. It affects about 1 in 100,000 individuals worldwide. AKU, also known as black urine disease, prevents the breakdown of tyrosine and phenylalanine, resulting in a build-up of homogentisic acid and leading to various health issues. AKU affects 1 in 250,000 to 1 million people worldwide.

NITYR: A Lifeline

NITYR (nitisinone) tablets are a competitive inhibitor of 4-hydroxyphenyl-pyruvate dioxygenase and are indicated for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients with HT-1 in combination with dietary restriction of tyrosine and phenylalanine. The drug has been approved by several major regulatory agencies, including the FDA and EMA. Cycle Pharmaceuticals has committed to supporting patients on the Free Goods Programme for their lifetime, extending their existing program in countries like India, Bangladesh, Pakistan, and Sudan.

The partnership aligns closely with the ethos of both Inceptua and Cycle in providing medicine provision for patients with rare diseases, thus marking an essential step towards global healthcare equality.