Inavolisib Boosts Progression-Free Survival in Advanced Breast Cancer: INAVO120 Trial

The phase III INAVO120 trial, which was recently presented at the 2023 San Antonio Breast Cancer Symposium, revealed promising improvements in the treatment of advanced breast cancer. The trial demonstrated that the addition of inavolisib to the first-line treatment of palbociclib plus fulvestrant considerably increased progression-free survival in patients with PIK3CA-mutated hormone receptor-positive, HER2-negative advanced breast cancer.

Advertisment

Significant Increase in Progression-Free Survival

Patients treated with inavolisib experienced a doubling of median progression-free survival from 7.3 months to 15 months, illustrating a 57% improvement. Notably, the trial also hinted at a potential improvement in overall survival, although the median survival rate was not reached at the time of analysis.

Inavolisib: A Selective PI3K Inhibitor

Advertisment

Functioning as a selective PI3K inhibitor, inavolisib has shown to be more tolerable than other PI3K inhibitors when combined with CDK4/6 inhibitors and endocrine therapy. This was evidenced by lower rates of treatment discontinuation. The INAVO120 trial involved 325 patients, who were randomized to receive either the triplet regimen of inavolisib or a placebo, in combination with standard-of-care doses of palbociclib and fulvestrant.

Triplet Therapy: A New Standard of Care?

The results gleaned from the trial suggest that the triplet therapy could become a new standard of care for this specific group of breast cancer patients. The safety profile of inavolisib, in conjunction with palbociclib and fulvestrant, was manageable. The main increased toxicities observed were hyperglycemia, stomatitis, rash, and diarrhea.