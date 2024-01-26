Inauguration of Iwosan Lagoon Hospital Marks a Significant Development in Nigeria's Healthcare Sector

The recent inauguration of the Iwosan Lagoon Hospital in Victoria Island, Lagos, signals a significant development in Nigeria's healthcare sector. Attended by notable figures, including Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, and key representatives from Iwosan Investments Limited, the parent company of the hospital, the event emphasized a commitment to high-quality healthcare services, the transformation of the medical landscape, and the end of medical tourism.

A Centre of Excellence

Positioned as a Centre of Excellence for Cardiology, the hospital is equipped with high-grade medical technology and a team of healthcare experts of international repute. The hospital's vision aligns with enriching communities and alleviating healthcare burdens in Nigeria. The hospital aims to reduce medical tourism, strengthen the local medical landscape, and provide a wide range of services including general surgery, emergency care, pediatrics, neurosurgery, orthopedics, cardiology, oncology, diagnostics, and wellness management.

A Legacy of Excellence

Iwosan Lagoon Hospital, formerly known as Lagoon Hospital, boasts a legacy of excellence, earning it the first Gold Seal of Approval from the Joint Commission International (JCI) in sub-Saharan Africa. With facilities across six locations in Nigeria, it stands as one of the largest private tertiary healthcare providers in West Africa. The hospital's commitment to employing and developing local talent with international expertise showcases its dedication to advancing medical care across Nigeria.

A Strategic Vision

The strategic involvement of Iwosan Investments Limited, a healthcare investment company committed to long-term investments in healthcare infrastructure, highlights the visionary intent behind the establishment of the Iwosan Lagoon Hospital. The hospital's launch marks the expansion of the Iwosan Lagoon Hospitals network, demonstrating a broader commitment to enhancing its reach and impact in the healthcare sector. The co-founders and leadership of Iwosan Investments Limited reiterated their dedication to excellence and delivering high-quality, accessible healthcare services across Nigeria.

The inauguration of the Iwosan Lagoon Hospital underscores a significant advancement in Nigeria's healthcare sector. As a Centre of Excellence for Cardiology, with state-of-the-art facilities and an emphasis on patient-centric care, it aims to redefine healthcare standards in Nigeria.