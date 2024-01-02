en English
Health

Inadequate Hospital Meals in Ireland: A Call for Better Nutrition

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 1, 2024 at 10:33 pm EST
Inadequate Hospital Meals in Ireland: A Call for Better Nutrition

In an unsettling revelation, hospital patients across Ireland have raised complaints about receiving inadequate meals. Reports of ‘air-chilled mush’, out-of-date or partially consumed yogurts, cold tea, and a lack of water have surfaced in the Health Information and Quality Authority (Hiqa). These complaints were made public through a Freedom of Information request to the Irish Independent.

Unsatisfactory Hospital Dining Experiences

While strides have been made to enhance hospital food standards, many patients still endure unsatisfactory dining experiences. One patient was denied a hot meal because the kitchen had closed. Another spent nearly an entire day without water. Instances of being served unintended meals, unheated food upon returning from scans, and receiving previously opened and half-eaten yogurts have been reported.

The Need for Better Nutritional Support

The Irish Society for Clinical Nutrition and Metabolism (IrSPEN) has stressed the importance of improved nutritional support. They note that one in four hospital patients may require additional nutrition. Efforts to improve food quality and menus, along with mandatory malnutrition-risk screening, are bearing fruit. However, challenges persist, particularly due to a shortage of dietitians.

Responding to the Issue

Niamh Rice, a consultant nutritionist and director of IrSPEN, acknowledged the progress and emphasized the constant focus required on nutrition. The HSE has responded by stating that each hospital manages its catering budget and is tasked with providing patients with suitable meals. However, the recent wave of complaints indicates a pressing need to address these issues more effectively.

Health Ireland
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

