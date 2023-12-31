In Grandfather’s Footsteps: Jack Clemence Runs for Prostate Cancer Awareness

In an act of remembrance and commitment to a cause close to his heart, Jack Clemence, grandson of the late celebrated Liverpool goalkeeper Ray Clemence, has embarked on a mission to run 26.2 miles throughout January. This initiative forms part of the Prostate Cancer UK’s ‘Run the Month’ challenge, which is designed to raise awareness and funds for prostate cancer, a disease that claimed the life of his grandfather in 2020 after a 15-year battle.

Running for a Cause, Remembering a Legend

Ray Clemence, a stalwart of Liverpool’s goalpost, was not just known for his sportsmanship but also his dedicated support for Prostate Cancer UK. His grandson, at the tender age of 18, has chosen to honor this legacy by participating in the ‘Run the Month’ initiative. The timing of Jack’s registration for the challenge, coinciding with the third anniversary of his grandfather’s death, was a poignant reminder of the significance of his endeavor.

Raising Funds and Fitness

But this challenge is not merely an act of remembrance. Jack hopes to raise substantial funds for Prostate Cancer UK, building on his previous fundraising exploits such as the Football March walk with Jeff Stelling. In addition to the fundraising aspect, Jack views this challenge as an opportunity to improve his personal fitness and inspire others to support the cause.

Highlighting the Importance of Early Detection

Prostate cancer affects one in eight men, a statistic that underscores the urgency of widespread awareness and action. Jack emphasizes this, highlighting the importance of early detection and treatment. The ‘Run the Month: Marathon Edition’ challenge is an open invitation for anyone to run, jog, walk, or cycle throughout January, supporting the fight against prostate cancer. In a reaffirmation of this message, Paddy Power’s donation to Prostate Cancer UK has already exceeded 750,000 pounds, and the bookmaker is pledging 1,000 pounds for every maximum hit during the PDC World Darts Championship. Actor Stephen Fry has also urged men to use Prostate Cancer UK’s 30-second online risk checker tool, which has seen a fivefold increase in usage since the campaign’s inception.

In an era where every step counts, Jack’s commitment to running the month serves as a beacon for others to follow, bringing attention to a disease that too often goes unnoticed until it’s too late. It is a race against time, a race for life— and every stride takes us closer to the finish line.