In-Depth Study Reveals Factors Influencing Fundamental Movement Skills in Chinese Children

As part of the Fundamental motor skills Promotion Program for Obese Children (FMSPPOC), funded by the National Social Science Fund of China, a comprehensive study exploring the social ecological correlates of fundamental movement skills (FMS) amongst Chinese school-aged children has been conducted. The research aimed to analyze the association of individual, family, and environment-level factors with FMS, examining locomotor skills, ball skills, and composite skill.

Investigating the Factors Affecting Fundamental Movement Skills

Individual-level factors such as age, sex, body mass index, physical activity, sedentary behavior, sleep duration, fitness, physical activity enjoyment, and perceived well-being were scrutinized. Family-level factors including parental education, household income, number of children, parental support, and caregivers' characteristics were also assessed. Home and neighborhood physical activity equipment and facilities were considered as environment-level factors.

Methodology of the Study

A cross-sectional design was utilized, and over 133 participants were recruited through random stratified sampling from six public primary schools in Shijiazhuang city, Hebei, China. The research employed various measurement tools and questionnaires to collect objective data on children's height, weight, body composition, FMS, physical fitness, and activity levels, as well as demographic and psychological variables. The ActiGraph GT3X accelerometer was used to objectively measure children's daily physical activity. Parental and environmental factors were also evaluated through questionnaires.

Outcomes and Implications

The research findings are expected to provide empirical evidence to promote FMS among Chinese children and inform policy developments in this domain. The study emphasized the multidimensional and complex nature of FMS development, with individual-level factors playing a particularly significant role. Proficiency in FMS was found to play a vital role in children's physical, psychological, and social development, with evidence supporting its association with higher levels of physical activity and fitness, as well as lower risks of overweight and obesity. The study thus highlighted the need for effective strategies to promote FMS in children and the essential role of identifying factors associated with FMS that can be modified through interventions and policies.