IMUNON's IMNN-101 Shows Promise Against SARS-CoV-2 Variant XBB.1.5, Outperforming mRNA Vaccines

LAWRENCEVILLE, N.J. - IMUNON, Inc. (NASDAQ: IMNN), a pioneering clinical-stage biotechnology company, recently disclosed encouraging results from a comprehensive study conducted by the Wistar Institute on its innovative vaccine candidate, IMNN-101, targeting the formidable SARS-CoV-2 variant XBB.1.5. This significant milestone marks a pivotal phase in the vaccine's development, with a Phase 1 trial anticipated to commence in the upcoming second quarter.

Revolutionary Vaccine Development

The Wistar Institute's rigorous study underscores the vaccine's remarkable immunogenicity and protective efficacy in a murine model. Findings reveal that a solitary dose of IMNN-101 precipitated substantial IgG neutralizing antibody and T-cell responses. Further, mice that received a second vaccination showcased complete protection against the live virus 21 days post-inoculation. These compelling results not only affirm IMNN-101's potent immunological response but also its superiority, or at least comparability, to existing commercial mRNA vaccines. Notably, IMNN-101's formula benefits from refrigerated stability and a sustained immune response lasting up to four months post-vaccination, positioning it as a formidable contender in the vaccine arena.

PlaCCine Technology: A Paradigm Shift

At the heart of IMUNON's breakthrough is its proprietary PlaCCine vaccine modality, a synthetic DNA delivery system administered through intramuscular injection. This innovative approach represents a significant departure from traditional viral vector and mRNA vaccine technologies, offering a non-viral DNA-mediated pathway to immunization. Beyond IMNN-101, IMUNON's diverse portfolio spans various modalities targeting solid tumors, infectious diseases, and personalized cancer vaccines, evidencing the company's broad applicative potential and commitment to addressing complex health challenges.

Implications for Global Health and Vaccinology

The announcement arrives at a critical juncture as the XBB.1.5 variant gains recognition as a variant of concern for the 2023-2024 season by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). IMUNON's innovative PlaCCine technology, exemplified by IMNN-101, introduces a promising alternative to mRNA vaccines, particularly in terms of storage logistics and durability of immune response. Furthermore, with IMUNON's lead clinical program, IMNN-001, advancing into Phase 2 for advanced ovarian cancer treatment, and ongoing preclinical studies for a COVID-19 booster vaccine and other diseases, the company is poised to make significant strides in the medical and scientific community.

As the world continues to grapple with the evolving challenge of COVID-19 and its variants, IMUNON's IMNN-101 represents a beacon of hope. Its successful development and deployment could not only change the landscape of vaccine technology but also offer a more robust, long-lasting solution to pandemic preparedness and response. While the road ahead may still hold challenges, the potential for IMNN-101 to offer superior protection against SARS-CoV-2 compared to existing vaccines opens new avenues for research, development, and ultimately, global health security.