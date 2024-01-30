Implantica's RefluxStop Procedure Now Available in Norway: A New Era for GERD Treatment

In a significant breakthrough in gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD) treatment, the Swiss-based medtech company, Implantica AG (publ.), has made its innovative RefluxStop procedure available at Akershus University Hospital in Norway. This new surgical treatment was administered to five patients earlier this month by the proficient hands of Dr. Robin Gaupset and Dr. Lars Eftang.

RefluxStop: A Superior Surgical Option

RefluxStop stands as a preferred surgical option for GERD patients, boasting fewer side effects compared to existing treatments. The procedure's unique feature lies in its approach to GERD treatment, where it refrains from encircling the food passageway. This distinct method has already been successfully administered to over 650 patients across Europe, setting a novel standard in surgical treatments for GERD.

Norwegian Registry Study: A Pan-European Effort

Dr. Gaupset and Dr. Eftang are not only performing RefluxStop procedures but are also participating in a Norwegian registry study. This study is part of a broader pan-European effort that aims to evaluate the long-term efficacy of RefluxStop, bolstering confidence in the procedure's effectiveness.

Dr. Peter Forsell, the founder and CEO of Implantica, expressed his pride in collaborating with the Norwegian doctors. He underscored the importance of offering innovative treatments for GERD sufferers, particularly those who show no response to the most commonly prescribed medication, PPI. Implantica's lead product, RefluxStop, which carries the CE mark, is poised to create a paradigm shift in anti-reflux treatment, supported by successful clinical trial results.