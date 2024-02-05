Imperial Homes Marks 15th Anniversary with Health Walk in Accra

Imperial Homes, a renowned real estate firm in Ghana, commemorated its 15th-anniversary with a significant health-walk event on Saturday, February 3, 2024. The event was designed to underscore the importance of fitness and physical exercise among Ghanaians, in a bid to foster a healthier community.

Massive Turnout for Imperial Homes Health Walk

The health walk, which began at the Aviation Social Centre, witnessed the participation of hundreds of individuals, including the company's staff, management, and the general public. The event saw participants marching through prominent streets of Accra, culminating in a rigorous aerobics session. The grand turnout not only attested to the event's success but also highlighted the community's commitment to health and fitness.

'15 Years of Living Up to Our Brand Promise: A Signature of Luxury'

The theme for the company's 15th-anniversary celebration - '15 years of living up to our brand promise: a signature of luxury' - served as a testament to Imperial Homes' commitment to creating luxurious living spaces without compromising on community wellbeing. The theme encapsulates the company's journey over the past 15 years, celebrating its unwavering dedication to delivering on its brand promise.

Imperial Homes' Commitment to Community Wellbeing

During the event, the Executive Director of Imperial Homes, Frank Gyamfi-Yeboah, addressed the crowd, underlining the importance of good health and the company's commitment to the community's wellness. He drew a parallel between constructing strong, healthy communities and the sturdy, luxurious homes that Imperial Homes is known for. Gyamfi-Yeboah expressed gratitude to the staff and clients for their steadfast dedication, advocating for a joint pursuit of a prosperous and healthy future.

The 15th-anniversary celebrations, while reflecting on Imperial Homes' past achievements, also cast a vision for the company's continued success, underscoring its dedication to community wellbeing and luxurious living.