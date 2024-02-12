Immunomodulation: The New Frontier in Glioblastoma Treatment

February 12, 2024: The battle against glioblastoma, an aggressive form of brain cancer, intensifies as specialized treatment strategies are urgently needed. The focus is now on immunomodulation in glioma treatment, specifically targeting tumor-associated macrophages and myeloid-derived suppressor cells in the immune microenvironment of gliomas.

Advertisment

The Immunotherapy Evolution

Immunotherapy has come a long way since 1985, with immune checkpoint inhibitors and targeted therapies becoming increasingly prevalent. However, the immunosuppressive tumor microenvironment in gliomas presents significant challenges, necessitating tailored approaches for successful treatment.

The Complexities of Glioblastoma

Advertisment

Glioblastoma is notorious for its aggressive nature and limited treatment options. Differentiating it from glioma, which has a better prognosis, is crucial. The incidence of these cases underscores the urgent need for continued research and innovation in the field.

Current and Emerging Therapeutic Strategies

Traditional therapeutic strategies for gliomas include surgery, radiation therapy, and chemotherapy. However, emerging therapies like immunotherapy and targeted drugs offer new hope. Novartis' extension of TAFINLAR and MEKINIST for the treatment of low-grade glioma in pediatric patients with a BRAF V600E mutation is a testament to advancements in personalized treatments.

Advertisment

In a groundbreaking clinical study, the HSV1 strain F mutant G207 is being tested in glioma patients. This mutant has alterations in ribonucleotide reductase (RR) and ICP34.5, reducing its replication competence in tumor cells and requiring higher doses for tumor cell killing.

The low passage laboratory grade stock of 1716 was used to produce GMP grade virus for human use. Stringent testing for contamination and storage at -70°C followed before administration to patients.

Patients with biopsy-proven high-grade glioma who had exhausted all other conventional treatments were considered for the study. A comprehensive work-up, including neuroradiology, was conducted before the stereotactic injection of 1716 using a specially designed needle.

Advertisment

Post-injection, patients were monitored closely in a high dependency unit for 2-3 hours, then in an isolated room in a routine ward for six days. During this period, patients underwent regular assessments for vital signs, neurological and general physical examinations, and haematological, biochemical, and immunological status monitoring.

Full protocol neuroradiology was repeated on day 6 to evaluate the treatment's efficacy. As we continue to navigate the complex landscape of glioblastoma treatment, stories of human endurance and hope persist amidst the cacophony of scientific breakthroughs and medical challenges.