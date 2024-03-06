Immunitas Reveals Promising Preclinical Data for IMT-009 and Anti-PD1 Combo in Cancer Therapy at AACR 2024

Immunitas Therapeutics ("Immunitas"), a clinical stage precision immunotherapy company, today announced its plans to present groundbreaking preclinical data at the American Association for Cancer Research Annual Meeting (AACR 2024), highlighting the potential of combining IMT-009, a novel anti-CD161 antibody, with anti-PD1 immunotherapy in treating solid tumor and hematologic malignancies. This announcement underscores Immunitas' commitment to advancing cancer treatment through innovative therapeutic strategies.

Unlocking New Avenues in Cancer Immunotherapy

IMT-009, Immunitas' flagship therapeutic candidate, is designed to target and block CD161, a receptor expressed on the surface of certain T cells found in tumors that do not respond to anti-PD1 therapies. The preclinical studies have shown that blocking CD161 with IMT-009 enhances T cell mediated cytotoxicity against tumors. This suggests that IMT-009, when used in combination with anti-PD1 therapies, could overcome resistance and improve treatment outcomes for patients with challenging cancer types.

Enhancing Tumor Cytotoxicity through Combination Therapy

The data to be presented at AACR 2024 offer a compelling rationale for clinical studies exploring the combination of IMT-009 and anti-PD1 immunotherapy. The research highlights the presence of CD161-expressing T cells in tumors of patients who do not respond to anti-PD1 treatments alone. By combining IMT-009 with anti-PD1 therapies, Immunitas aims to unlock a new mechanism of action that could significantly enhance the immune system's ability to fight cancer.

A Pioneering Approach to Precision Immunotherapy

Immunitas Therapeutics' approach to cancer treatment is distinguished by its focus on precision immunotherapy, leveraging human data and cutting-edge genomics to identify and target key immune cell populations within tumors. The company's integrated R&D capabilities and innovative discovery engine have positioned Immunitas as a leader in the development of next-generation cancer therapies. With the ongoing clinical evaluation of IMT-009 and its potential to improve outcomes for patients with solid tumors and hematologic malignancies, Immunitas is at the forefront of transforming cancer treatment paradigms.

As Immunitas Therapeutics prepares to share its findings at AACR 2024, the cancer research community and patients alike await with anticipation the potential impact of IMT-009 in combination with anti-PD1 immunotherapy. This research not only demonstrates Immunitas' commitment to advancing cancer care but also opens new doors for the development of more effective and personalized treatment options for patients facing the toughest battles against cancer.