Immunis, Inc. Explores Longevity and Healthcare through Cellular Secretome Therapies

Immunis, Inc., a trailblazing biotechnology firm, seeks to usher in a new era of longevity and healthcare by focusing on cellular secretome therapies. These innovative treatments aim to tackle age and disease-related immune decline. To elucidate their mission, Immunis recently released a thought-provoking film, 'The Time is Now', bringing together influential figures in the longevity sphere.

Advertisment

Stalwarts Speak on the Future of Longevity

Among those featured in the film are renowned innovators such as Dr. Peter Diamandis, Dr. Hans Keirstead, Dr. Daniel Kraft, and Jane Metcalfe. Diamandis, acclaimed for his groundbreaking work in space exploration and innovation, underlines the crucial role data-driven modeling and Artificial Intelligence (AI) play in modern healthcare.

Dr. Keirstead, who also serves as the Chairman of Immunis, underscores the burgeoning public demand for not just extended life, but the ability to thrive at later stages of life. This sentiment is echoed by Dr. Kraft, a titan in healthcare innovation, and Jane Metcalfe, co-founder of WIRED magazine. Both emphasize the potential of novel technologies to amplify personal health management.

Advertisment

Immunis' Foray into Immune Modulation

Currently, Immunis is knee-deep in the development of an immunomodulatory secretome product. Their work is at the forefront of a revolution in the healthcare industry, promising to redefine our understanding and treatment of age-related immune decline. A Phase 1/2a clinical trial is presently underway, signaling significant progress in the company's endeavours.

Other Developments in the Longevity Field

In related news, The Dog Aging Project, a study involving nearly 50,000 pet dogs, is on the brink of losing its funding from the National Institute on Aging. The study aims to distill factors that contribute to healthy aging in dogs, with the ultimate goal of applying these insights to human health and longevity. However, the researchers' application for a grant renewal hangs in the balance as current funding is slated to run out in June.

The Biomarkers of Aging Symposium, hosted by the Buck Institute, brought together over 250 attendees and featured enlightening talks and panels by key leaders and scientists. The event underscored the need for standardized tools to measure the aging process and evaluate the impact of interventions. The Biomarkers of Aging Consortium is currently making strides in defining reliable biomarkers and addressing fundamental challenges in the longevity field.