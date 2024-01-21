Immune Response and Gender Disparity in Parkinson's Disease: New Insights

Researchers from Aarhus University, under the leadership of Professor Marina Romero-Ramos, have brought a new perspective to understanding the gender disparity observed in Parkinson's disease diagnoses. In a groundbreaking study published in npj Parkinson's Disease, the research team has zeroed in on a specific receptor, CD163. This protein, primarily found in blood-immune phagocytic cells, is believed to play a pivotal role in the immune response during the neurodegenerative process of Parkinson's disease.

CD163 and Alpha-Synuclein Aggregation

CD163 is particularly associated with the accumulation of alpha-synuclein, a protein strongly linked to the onset and progression of Parkinson's disease. The study purports that CD163 has a critical function in managing the ingress of lymphocytes into the brain during neurodegeneration. This function is thought to extend a neuroprotective effect that is more pronounced in females.

Increased Expression of CD163 as a Compensatory Mechanism

The research team suggests that the enhanced expression of CD163 in Parkinson's disease patients might be a compensatory mechanism aiming to shield neurons. Remarkably, this protection seems to have a significant emphasis on females. This brings into focus the possibility that sex differences in the risk of developing Parkinson's disease, which is higher in males, may in fact be attributable to variations in immune response.

The Impact of Sex Differences in Parkinson's Disease

The findings of this study underscore the potential role of immune system variations in shaping the differences in disease presentation between sexes. Professor Romero-Ramos anticipates that these insights will spur more research into the influence of the immune system and the impact of sex differences in Parkinson's disease.

