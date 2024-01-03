Imminent Report on Colombo Hospital Death Promises Answers Amid Allegations

In a contentious case that has drawn the attention of the public, the Ministry of Health is on the brink of delivering a comprehensive report to Health Minister, Ramesh Pathirana. The report pertains to the investigation into the death of a 61-year-old woman from Nugegoda at the Colombo National Hospital.

Public Concern Over Tragic Incident

The woman’s demise followed a surgical procedure at the hospital, sparking widespread concern. The Health Ministry Secretary, Palitha Mahipala, confirmed the imminent submission of the final report, an event keenly anticipated by a public seeking clarity and closure.

Serious Allegations Raised

Ravi Kumudesh, the President of the Association of Health Professionals, has cast a shadow of doubt over the incident. He alleged that the deceased patient might have been erroneously administered carbon dioxide instead of oxygen – a grave mistake, if proven, that could have been the cause of the unfortunate death.

Internal Investigation Underway

In addition to the Ministry’s probe, Dr. Kumara Wickramasinghe, Director of the Colombo National Hospital, confirmed an internal investigation. This dual pursuit of truth aims to shed light on the real circumstances surrounding the tragic event, and to ensure such incidents do not repeat in the future. As the nation awaits the findings of these investigations, the incident serves as a stark reminder of the constant need for vigilance and adherence to protocols in healthcare settings.