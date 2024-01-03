en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Accidents

Imminent Report on Colombo Hospital Death Promises Answers Amid Allegations

author
By: Muhammad Jawad
Published: January 3, 2024 at 2:52 am EST | Updated: Jan 3, 2024 at 2:56 am EST
Imminent Report on Colombo Hospital Death Promises Answers Amid Allegations

In a contentious case that has drawn the attention of the public, the Ministry of Health is on the brink of delivering a comprehensive report to Health Minister, Ramesh Pathirana. The report pertains to the investigation into the death of a 61-year-old woman from Nugegoda at the Colombo National Hospital.

Public Concern Over Tragic Incident

The woman’s demise followed a surgical procedure at the hospital, sparking widespread concern. The Health Ministry Secretary, Palitha Mahipala, confirmed the imminent submission of the final report, an event keenly anticipated by a public seeking clarity and closure.

Serious Allegations Raised

Ravi Kumudesh, the President of the Association of Health Professionals, has cast a shadow of doubt over the incident. He alleged that the deceased patient might have been erroneously administered carbon dioxide instead of oxygen – a grave mistake, if proven, that could have been the cause of the unfortunate death.

Internal Investigation Underway

In addition to the Ministry’s probe, Dr. Kumara Wickramasinghe, Director of the Colombo National Hospital, confirmed an internal investigation. This dual pursuit of truth aims to shed light on the real circumstances surrounding the tragic event, and to ensure such incidents do not repeat in the future. As the nation awaits the findings of these investigations, the incident serves as a stark reminder of the constant need for vigilance and adherence to protocols in healthcare settings.

0
Accidents Health Sri Lanka
author

Muhammad Jawad

Hailing from a rich journalistic background, Muhammad Jawad has sharpened his reporting acumen with esteemed networks such as HUM News, GNN News, GTV News, Roze News, Din News, Afghanistan International, and Urdu Point. With over half a decade of intensive experience, Jawad's repertoire spans across political discourses, societal narratives, and pivotal current events. Notably agile under pressure, he consistently delivers under tight timelines, with a flair for investigative journalism and data-backed storytelling. Jawad's exemplary communication prowess has facilitated robust connections with diverse sources, fostering trust amongst peers and resonating with viewers. In our newsroom, he stands as a beacon of dedication, consistently channeling his fervor for journalism to craft stories that resonate and inform.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Tragic Road Accident Claims Life of Beloved 'Farmer Joe'

By BNN Correspondents

Speeding Driver Kills Six-year-old Girl in Cary, North Carolina

By Salman Khan

Tragic End: Darren 'Joe' Rooney Remembered as Devoted Father After Fatal Accident

By Quadri Adejumo

Man Sustains Serious Injuries in Mysterious Incident in Manurewa

By Mazhar Abbas

Fatal Car Accident on Highway 60: A Community in Mourning ...
@Accidents · 20 mins
Fatal Car Accident on Highway 60: A Community in Mourning ...
heart comment 0
Early Morning Road Accident Closes A635 Manchester Road in Audenshaw

By BNN Correspondents

Early Morning Road Accident Closes A635 Manchester Road in Audenshaw
Tragedy on Walewale-Sariba Road: Plea for Increased Security Measures

By Ebenezer Mensah

Tragedy on Walewale-Sariba Road: Plea for Increased Security Measures
Nepal Police Constable Dies in Road Accident, Highlights Pedestrian Peril

By BNN Correspondents

Nepal Police Constable Dies in Road Accident, Highlights Pedestrian Peril
RNLI Penarth Crew’s False Alarm Callout at Cardiff Bay

By Hadeel Hashem

RNLI Penarth Crew's False Alarm Callout at Cardiff Bay
Latest Headlines
World News
Amelio Health Revolutionizes Chronic Pain Management with Innovative Treatment Program
24 seconds
Amelio Health Revolutionizes Chronic Pain Management with Innovative Treatment Program
Illuminating the Path to Spinal Cord Injury Treatment: A Dive into Stem Cell Research
40 seconds
Illuminating the Path to Spinal Cord Injury Treatment: A Dive into Stem Cell Research
Michigan Redistricting Commission Appoints New Members Amid Legal Battles
42 seconds
Michigan Redistricting Commission Appoints New Members Amid Legal Battles
Anticipated Comeback: Fenerbahce's Becao Poised for Return Post-Injury
1 min
Anticipated Comeback: Fenerbahce's Becao Poised for Return Post-Injury
The Thrill of the Race Meets Everyday Driving: New Street-Legal Race Car Announced
1 min
The Thrill of the Race Meets Everyday Driving: New Street-Legal Race Car Announced
Ijara MP Abdi Ali Champions Sports Development at Sheikhow Super Cup Finals
1 min
Ijara MP Abdi Ali Champions Sports Development at Sheikhow Super Cup Finals
Thyroid Awareness Month: Hancock Health Emphasizes Understanding Thyroid Risks
1 min
Thyroid Awareness Month: Hancock Health Emphasizes Understanding Thyroid Risks
Shang Juncheng's Setback at Hong Kong Tennis Open: A Prelude to Another Comeback?
1 min
Shang Juncheng's Setback at Hong Kong Tennis Open: A Prelude to Another Comeback?
Jaishankar's 'Why Bharat Matters': A Diplomatic Odyssey Rooted in India's Civilizational Heritage
2 mins
Jaishankar's 'Why Bharat Matters': A Diplomatic Odyssey Rooted in India's Civilizational Heritage
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
25 mins
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
3 hours
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
5 hours
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
6 hours
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
6 hours
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
7 hours
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
8 hours
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
Decoding the Cost of Kitchen Cabinetry: From Budget to Mid-Range Options
8 hours
Decoding the Cost of Kitchen Cabinetry: From Budget to Mid-Range Options
Ford's Stock Surge: A Potential Investment Opportunity Amid Risks
9 hours
Ford's Stock Surge: A Potential Investment Opportunity Amid Risks

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app