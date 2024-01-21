IMC in Jeddah Earns CIMS Certification for Second Time, Reinforcing Commitment to Hygiene Excellence

The International Medical Center (IMC) in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, has once again underscored its commitment to impeccable cleanliness and patient safety, by securing the Cleaning Industry Management Standard (CIMS) certificate. This glorious achievement marks the second time that IMC has been recognized with this certification, mirroring its unwavering commitment to maintaining superior standards of cleanliness, crucial for patient safety.

Setting a Precedent in Healthcare Hygiene

In the healthcare industry, IMC has distinguished itself as a pioneer, being the first hospital in Saudi Arabia to receive the CIMS certificate. This recognition serves as a testament to the hospital's relentless pursuit of creating an environment that prioritizes patient well-being and safety. The revered ISSA, a globally recognized organization, awards this certification, which remains valid for two years, further consolidating IMC's stature in the global healthcare landscape.

Exceeding Standards of Cleaning Excellence

The path to achieving the CIMS certification is not an easy one. It demands a rigorous and independent audit, where IMC had to showcase its compliance with five stringent core principles. These include robust quality systems, exceptional service delivery, empowered human resources, prioritization of health and safety, meticulous environmental oversight, and strong leadership commitment. This exhaustive process is designed to assess the hospital's dedication to maintaining a sterile and comforting environment conducive to patients' healing and recovery.

Continuing the Legacy of Excellence

This recent acknowledgment adds another feather in IMC's cap, already adorned with a multitude of international and local awards. It reinforces its reputation as a leading healthcare provider that goes above and beyond to ensure a sterile, safe, and comforting environment for its patients, thereby facilitating their speedy recovery. As IMC continues its journey of excellence, its commitment to hygiene and patient safety remains at the forefront, marking it as a benchmark in the industry.