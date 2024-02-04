IMA Threatens State-wide Strike in Andhra Pradesh Over Ten Key Demands

The Indian Medical Association (IMA) has thrown down the gauntlet to the Andhra Pradesh government, threatening to initiate a state-wide strike if their ten demands are not met. The demands encompass a broad range of issues concerning doctors' welfare and hospital operations, including the release of Arogyasri dues.

Warning Issued at Press Conference

A press conference, attended by the IMA, government doctors association, specialty hospitals association, private nursing homes association, and junior doctors' association, served as the stage for the announcement. The collective voice of these associations underscored the seriousness of the impending strike, which threatens to render hospitals defunct for an indefinite period if the government fails to take action.

Demands Span Across Hospital Operations and Doctors' Welfare

The ten demands put forth by the IMA touch upon several key areas. They call for proper implementation of provisions for the protection of doctors on duty, adherence to standard procedures when registering cases against doctors and hospitals, and a uniform policy for hospital registration. The IMA also seeks reasonable charges for medical waste collection and sufficient equipment and fire prevention measures in government hospitals.

Financial and Administrative Reforms on the Table

The demands also extend to financial and administrative aspects. The IMA urges the implementation of Pay Revision Commission recommendations, merit-based promotions for government doctors, timely payment of dues to Arogyasri network hospitals, and an increase in treatment package charges.

Dr. Jaya Chandra Naidu, State President of IMA, along with other association leaders, expressed their concerns and readiness to take action if their demands go unheeded. The medical fraternity's united front signals a serious challenge to the Andhra Pradesh government.