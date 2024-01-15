en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Health

Iloilo City Fights Child Malnutrition with New Nutrition Center

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 15, 2024 at 2:21 am EST
Iloilo City Fights Child Malnutrition with New Nutrition Center

In a notable stride against child malnutrition, the Iloilo City Government has erected a four-story nutrition center designed to bolster the health and academic performance of young Ilonggos. Particularly aimed at children hailing from impoverished families, this center, located on General Luna Street, is a P54 million investment funded by the City Government.

Facilitation and Functionality

The structure comprises a nutrition office, a production area for nutrition, and function halls. The City Health Office (CHO), under the stewardship of Dr. Annabelle Tang, envisions launching the center between the second and third quarters of the year. This timeline, however, is contingent upon the procurement of necessary equipment, training, and permits.

Partnerships for Progress

Iloilo City has allied with the Department of Science and Technology (DOST)-Western Visayas, Florete Group of Companies, and Bombo Radyo Philippines for projects such as the production of enhanced nutribun and other nutritious food mixtures. DOST pledges to provide technical assistance and some equipment, while the Florete Group is committed to aiding in nutrition promotion and equipment. A Memorandum of Agreement is slated to be signed with these partners to operationalize the center.

A Holistic Approach

Addressing malnutrition requires more than just feeding the hungry. Recognizing this, the CHO is adopting a holistic approach. Their tactics stretch beyond nourishing children to include pregnant women. The goal is to ensure optimal nutrition for babies still in the womb. Once operational, the nutrition center will produce nutribuns and other nutritious mixes to buttress these initiatives.

0
Health Philippines
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Health

See more
24 seconds ago
Scottish Lorry Driver's Fatal Pulmonary Embolism: Missed Thrombosis Prevention Questioned
William Fraser, a 46-year-old Scottish lorry driver, succumbed to a pulmonary embolism caused by a deep vein thrombosis (DVT) in his right leg, a mere three weeks after an unfortunate fall. The incident transpired as Fraser, a native of New Cumnock, Ayrshire, was on-duty delivering an excavator. Post the fall, Fraser was swiftly taken to
Scottish Lorry Driver's Fatal Pulmonary Embolism: Missed Thrombosis Prevention Questioned
Study Reveals Remarkable Endurance Capabilities of Amateur Cyclists
5 mins ago
Study Reveals Remarkable Endurance Capabilities of Amateur Cyclists
Malaysia's Human Resources Minister Calls for Expansion of Rehabilitation Services
6 mins ago
Malaysia's Human Resources Minister Calls for Expansion of Rehabilitation Services
Health NZ West Coast's Plans to Revive Reefton's Health Services Met With Skepticism
36 seconds ago
Health NZ West Coast's Plans to Revive Reefton's Health Services Met With Skepticism
AARP New Hampshire's Valentine's Day Treat: A Virtual Paint and Sip for Caregivers
1 min ago
AARP New Hampshire's Valentine's Day Treat: A Virtual Paint and Sip for Caregivers
Baby-led Feeding: A Potential Antidote to Infant Obesity
4 mins ago
Baby-led Feeding: A Potential Antidote to Infant Obesity
Latest Headlines
World News
Scottish Lorry Driver's Fatal Pulmonary Embolism: Missed Thrombosis Prevention Questioned
24 seconds
Scottish Lorry Driver's Fatal Pulmonary Embolism: Missed Thrombosis Prevention Questioned
Health NZ West Coast's Plans to Revive Reefton's Health Services Met With Skepticism
36 seconds
Health NZ West Coast's Plans to Revive Reefton's Health Services Met With Skepticism
Catholic Bishops of Nigeria Speak Out Against Corruption and Violence
51 seconds
Catholic Bishops of Nigeria Speak Out Against Corruption and Violence
Stefanos Tsitsipas Triumphs over Zizou Bergs in Australian Open First Round
57 seconds
Stefanos Tsitsipas Triumphs over Zizou Bergs in Australian Open First Round
AARP New Hampshire's Valentine's Day Treat: A Virtual Paint and Sip for Caregivers
1 min
AARP New Hampshire's Valentine's Day Treat: A Virtual Paint and Sip for Caregivers
Uganda Set to Host the 19th Non-Aligned Movement Summit
1 min
Uganda Set to Host the 19th Non-Aligned Movement Summit
2024 US Presidential Election: A Potential Rematch and a Packed Calendar
3 mins
2024 US Presidential Election: A Potential Rematch and a Packed Calendar
India Honours Its Protectors on 76th Army Day, Declares 2024 'Year of Technology Absorption'
4 mins
India Honours Its Protectors on 76th Army Day, Declares 2024 'Year of Technology Absorption'
Baby-led Feeding: A Potential Antidote to Infant Obesity
4 mins
Baby-led Feeding: A Potential Antidote to Infant Obesity
Adaptable AI Governance: A Keynote from Davos 2024
2 hours
Adaptable AI Governance: A Keynote from Davos 2024
King Charles III's Private Discussions with Prince William, Excluding Prince Harry, on the Night of Queen Elizabeth II's Death
3 hours
King Charles III's Private Discussions with Prince William, Excluding Prince Harry, on the Night of Queen Elizabeth II's Death
World Economic Forum 2024: 'Rebuilding Trust' Amid Global Challenges
4 hours
World Economic Forum 2024: 'Rebuilding Trust' Amid Global Challenges
World Economic Forum 2024: A Call for Global Collaboration
4 hours
World Economic Forum 2024: A Call for Global Collaboration
A Week of Opportunities: IPOs, Politics, and Tech Advancements
4 hours
A Week of Opportunities: IPOs, Politics, and Tech Advancements
Pope Francis Announces Long-Awaited Return to Argentina in 2024
6 hours
Pope Francis Announces Long-Awaited Return to Argentina in 2024
WEF Spotlights Cyber Inequity: A Call for Global Action
6 hours
WEF Spotlights Cyber Inequity: A Call for Global Action
Mary Donaldson: The First Australian-Born Queen
6 hours
Mary Donaldson: The First Australian-Born Queen
Harbin Remembers: A Solemn Tribute to Victims of Unit 731
7 hours
Harbin Remembers: A Solemn Tribute to Victims of Unit 731

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app