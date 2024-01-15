Iloilo City Fights Child Malnutrition with New Nutrition Center

In a notable stride against child malnutrition, the Iloilo City Government has erected a four-story nutrition center designed to bolster the health and academic performance of young Ilonggos. Particularly aimed at children hailing from impoverished families, this center, located on General Luna Street, is a P54 million investment funded by the City Government.

Facilitation and Functionality

The structure comprises a nutrition office, a production area for nutrition, and function halls. The City Health Office (CHO), under the stewardship of Dr. Annabelle Tang, envisions launching the center between the second and third quarters of the year. This timeline, however, is contingent upon the procurement of necessary equipment, training, and permits.

Partnerships for Progress

Iloilo City has allied with the Department of Science and Technology (DOST)-Western Visayas, Florete Group of Companies, and Bombo Radyo Philippines for projects such as the production of enhanced nutribun and other nutritious food mixtures. DOST pledges to provide technical assistance and some equipment, while the Florete Group is committed to aiding in nutrition promotion and equipment. A Memorandum of Agreement is slated to be signed with these partners to operationalize the center.

A Holistic Approach

Addressing malnutrition requires more than just feeding the hungry. Recognizing this, the CHO is adopting a holistic approach. Their tactics stretch beyond nourishing children to include pregnant women. The goal is to ensure optimal nutrition for babies still in the womb. Once operational, the nutrition center will produce nutribuns and other nutritious mixes to buttress these initiatives.