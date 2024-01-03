en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Health

Illuminating the Path to Spinal Cord Injury Treatment: A Dive into Stem Cell Research

author
By: Ayesha Mumtaz
Published: January 3, 2024 at 2:56 am EST
Illuminating the Path to Spinal Cord Injury Treatment: A Dive into Stem Cell Research

As the world steps into an era of regenerative medicine, cutting-edge research is illuminating the path. The recent advances in stem cell research have shed new light on the management of traumatic spinal cord injuries (SCI). This thesis presents four projects, each exploring different aspects of stem cell transplantation and immune response in SCI, providing us with a renewed perspective on the potential of this treatment method.

Stem Cells Foster Functional Recovery

The first project of the thesis reveals a promising link between neural progenitor cell (NPC) transplantation and improved locomotor function in rats with severe SCI. NPCs, derived from the ventricular-subventricular zone, were found to transform into oligodendrocytes, promote myelination, and suppress neuroinflammation, all of which correlated with functional recovery. This finding brings a glimmer of hope for many suffering from SCI, illustrating the potential of stem cells to repair damage and restore function.

Importance of Histocompatibility in Stem Cell Transplantation

The second project delves into the significance of histocompatibility in the transplantation of mesenchymal stem cells (MSCs) into SCI mice. The study’s findings indicate that syngeneic MSCs led to an alternative activation of macrophages and enhanced neuronal survival. This, in turn, reduced inflammation and improved hind limb function, thus spotlighting the critical role of histocompatibility for therapeutic efficacy.

Immune-like Behaviour of Transplanted MSCs

The third project investigates the behavior of MSCs transplanted during the acute phase of SCI. The study found that these cells adopted immune-cell-like characteristics by upregulating genes and surface markers related to immune functions, including phagocytosis and cytokine production. These findings bring a new dimension to the understanding of stem cell transplantation in SCI therapy.

Microglia Transformation Post-SCI

The fourth project employed single-cell RNA sequencing of immune cells from SCI mice, providing insight into disease-specific transformations of microglia. Following injury, microglia transform into a disease-associated subtype that persists into the chronic phase and plays a beneficial role in functional recovery. This discovery deepens our understanding of the immune response in SCI.

To conclude, while stem cell therapy for SCI holds promise, it is not yet sufficiently developed to completely restore function. Furthermore, the persistent transformation of microglia following SCI contributes to functional recovery, highlighting the complexity of the cellular and immune response in SCI. As we continue to explore these promising avenues, the hope for a breakthrough in SCI treatment remains strong.

0
Health Science & Technology
author

Ayesha Mumtaz

With a rich academic foundation in English, Ayesha Mumtaz seamlessly fuses her love for writing and journalism to deliver impactful narratives through the lens of global media. Prior to gracing our newsroom, she sharpened her editorial prowess at Travel Heights Magazine. Ayesha's journalistic canvas spans across international headlines, breaking news, immersive editorials, intricate feature pieces, and riveting media interactions. Driven by a commitment to excellence, she consistently captivates her audience with poignant stories. Ayesha Mumtaz is not just a correspondent; she's a force of change, making her an integral cornerstone of our global news team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Amelio Health Revolutionizes Chronic Pain Management with Innovative Treatment Program

By Geeta Pillai

Thyroid Awareness Month: Hancock Health Emphasizes Understanding Thyroid Risks

By BNN Correspondents

mplus Joins Hands with Delos: A Leap Towards Healthier Living Spaces in the UAE

By Hadeel Hashem

Frankie Bridge Embraces 'January Cliché' with Gym Return and Reveals Low-Key New Year's Eve

By Israel Ojoko

Gorey Community Unites to Support Roche Family Through Heartbreaking D ...
@Health · 2 mins
Gorey Community Unites to Support Roche Family Through Heartbreaking D ...
heart comment 0
MSF’s Emergency Response in South Sudan: A Beacon Amidst Crisis

By Olalekan Adigun

MSF's Emergency Response in South Sudan: A Beacon Amidst Crisis
Imminent Report on Colombo Hospital Death Promises Answers Amid Allegations

By Muhammad Jawad

Imminent Report on Colombo Hospital Death Promises Answers Amid Allegations
Winter Wellness: Fruits that Fortify Your Immune System

By BNN Correspondents

Winter Wellness: Fruits that Fortify Your Immune System
New Year’s Babies Born Simultaneously at St. Luke’s Hospitals in Boise and Meridian

By BNN Correspondents

New Year's Babies Born Simultaneously at St. Luke's Hospitals in Boise and Meridian
Latest Headlines
World News
Amelio Health Revolutionizes Chronic Pain Management with Innovative Treatment Program
23 seconds
Amelio Health Revolutionizes Chronic Pain Management with Innovative Treatment Program
Michigan Redistricting Commission Appoints New Members Amid Legal Battles
41 seconds
Michigan Redistricting Commission Appoints New Members Amid Legal Battles
Anticipated Comeback: Fenerbahce's Becao Poised for Return Post-Injury
1 min
Anticipated Comeback: Fenerbahce's Becao Poised for Return Post-Injury
The Thrill of the Race Meets Everyday Driving: New Street-Legal Race Car Announced
1 min
The Thrill of the Race Meets Everyday Driving: New Street-Legal Race Car Announced
Ijara MP Abdi Ali Champions Sports Development at Sheikhow Super Cup Finals
1 min
Ijara MP Abdi Ali Champions Sports Development at Sheikhow Super Cup Finals
Thyroid Awareness Month: Hancock Health Emphasizes Understanding Thyroid Risks
1 min
Thyroid Awareness Month: Hancock Health Emphasizes Understanding Thyroid Risks
Shang Juncheng's Setback at Hong Kong Tennis Open: A Prelude to Another Comeback?
1 min
Shang Juncheng's Setback at Hong Kong Tennis Open: A Prelude to Another Comeback?
Jaishankar's 'Why Bharat Matters': A Diplomatic Odyssey Rooted in India's Civilizational Heritage
2 mins
Jaishankar's 'Why Bharat Matters': A Diplomatic Odyssey Rooted in India's Civilizational Heritage
Day One of SCG Test: A Tale of Unexpected Heroes and Plot Twists
2 mins
Day One of SCG Test: A Tale of Unexpected Heroes and Plot Twists
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
25 mins
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
3 hours
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
5 hours
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
6 hours
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
6 hours
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
7 hours
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
8 hours
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
Decoding the Cost of Kitchen Cabinetry: From Budget to Mid-Range Options
8 hours
Decoding the Cost of Kitchen Cabinetry: From Budget to Mid-Range Options
Ford's Stock Surge: A Potential Investment Opportunity Amid Risks
9 hours
Ford's Stock Surge: A Potential Investment Opportunity Amid Risks

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app