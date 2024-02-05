Illinois Lung Cancer Screening and Treatment Challenges Highlighted; State to Benefit from Opioid Settlements

The recent 2023 'State of Lung Cancer' report by the American Lung Association (ALA) has spotlighted a pressing need for Illinois to amplify its lung cancer screening and treatment efforts. Despite surpassing the national average in treatment rates and boasting a higher survival rate, the state ranks as the 16th worst in the nation for new lung cancer cases. For every 100,000 individuals, nearly 60 are diagnosed with lung cancer, with 18 out of 100 patients remaining untreated.

Strategies to Improve Lung Cancer Outcomes

Initiatives such as the 2022-2027 Illinois Comprehensive Cancer Control Plan and the Illinois Lung Cancer Screening Initiative reflect the state's commitment to combat this health crisis. The latter program offers vouchers for screenings and transportation, making healthcare more accessible for residents. In addition, the ALA is encouraging healthy living through events like the Fight for Air Climb, held in various cities across the state.

Illinois Set to Benefit from Opioid Settlements

In another development, Illinois is poised to receive a substantial portion of funds from two multi-state settlements tied to the ongoing opioid epidemic. Publicis Health and Hikma Pharmaceuticals are implicated in these cases, with Illinois slated to receive over $1.3 billion in total settlements. These funds will be channeled towards opioid addiction treatment and recovery resources until 2038, providing a significant financial boost to the state's battle against opioid addiction. Illinois also extends support through a helpline for those affected by opioid addiction.

Boosting Local Manufacturing

On the economic front, Illinois is extending support to its local manufacturing sector through a grant program. The program, a collaborative effort between the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity and the Illinois Manufacturing Excellence Center, is designed for small- and mid-sized manufacturers. It provides matching grants up to $50,000 to spur innovation and strategic growth, aiming to stimulate the economy and bolster the local workforce. Applications for the grant are open until March 31, 2024.