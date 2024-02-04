Illinois Health Programs for Low-Income Noncitizens See Significant Drop in Cost Estimates

Illinois has witnessed a significant decrease in cost estimates for its state-funded health care programs, Health Benefits for Immigrant Adults (HBIA) and Health Benefits for Immigrant Seniors (HBIS), catering to low-income noncitizens. These programs offer benefits akin to Medicaid to noncitizens aged 42 and above, ineligible for federal aid due to their immigration status. The beneficiaries include undocumented immigrants, green card holders in their five-year waiting period, and asylum seekers eligible for other benefits.

Controversial Yet Cost-Saving

Despite strong criticism from Republican lawmakers, these programs have been lauded for providing preventative care that, in the long run, could prove to be more cost-effective than emergency room treatments. Initially, the cost estimates for these programs were projected to exceed $1 billion for the year. However, with the introduction of cost-saving measures, such as copays and transitions to managed care, the estimates now stand at a significantly reduced $773 million, a whopping $60 million reduction.

Impact of Copays and Managed Care

As part of the cost-saving measures, enrollment in these programs has been paused and new copays have been implemented for certain non-emergency services. Bucking the trend, CountyCare, a managed care organization in Cook County, is waiving all copays and coinsurance requirements, providing some relief to the beneficiaries.

Advocacy and Access to Care

While these measures have led to reducing the program costs, they have not been without opposition. Advocates like the Healthy Illinois Campaign have staunchly opposed the copays, arguing that they might act as barriers to healthcare access, deterring individuals from seeking necessary preventative care. The declining costs point to the fact that routine care might be replacing more expensive emergency treatments. However, there's concern that the introduction of copays might undermine these gains.