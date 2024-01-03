en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Crime

Illegal Bootleg Alcohol Claims Lives in Iran Amidst a Rising Tide of Counterfeit Beverages

author
By: Momen Zellmi
Published: January 3, 2024 at 6:14 pm EST
Illegal Bootleg Alcohol Claims Lives in Iran Amidst a Rising Tide of Counterfeit Beverages

The city of Maku, Iran, reels in the aftermath of a severe health crisis. Three individuals have lost their lives, succumbing to alcohol poisoning from consuming illicit bootleg alcohol, and twenty others lie hospitalized at Fajr Hospital, grappling with similar symptoms. In a significant crackdown, Iranian authorities have now apprehended four suspects, accused of selling the deadly counterfeit products, marking another dark chapter in Iran’s battle against its burgeoning underground alcohol market.

A Ban, a Black Market, and a Bleak Reality

Since the Islamic revolution in 1979, Iran has imposed a stringent ban on the sale and consumption of alcohol. Despite this prohibition, a massive clandestine trade in bootleg beverages flourishes. Many of these products are dangerously adulterated, often with toxic methanol, giving rise to a public health issue of alarming proportions.

The Human Cost of Counterfeit Alcohol

The recent fatalities in Maku are not isolated incidents. Iran’s forensics institute reported a chilling statistic: In the year leading to March, 644 Iranians succumbed to counterfeit alcoholic beverages, a stark 30 percent increase from the previous 12-month period. At the height of the Covid pandemic in 2020, a false belief that bootleg alcohol could serve as a remedy for the virus led to the deaths of at least 210 Iranians.

An Uphill Battle and a Call for Action

While the authorities continue their relentless pursuit of these illegal operations, the severity of the problem is underscored by a recent case in September. Four individuals were sentenced to death for their role in peddling bootleg alcohol that resulted in 17 fatalities. As the wave of alcohol-related deaths sweeps across Iran, the nation is compelled to confront the underbelly of its prohibition policy and the devastating human cost it entails.

0
Crime Health Iran
author

Momen Zellmi

Momen Zellmi stands out as an esteemed political commentator, researcher, and diplomatic counselor. With a doctorate in Language Policy, he has helmed editorial roles at key regional news outlets such as KomalNews, Shrova Agency, and Zanko Kurd. Zellmi's compelling articles have caught the eye of international audiences, solidifying his reputation in journalism. Among his acclaimed publications are two insightful books: "Islamic Jihadists in the Middle East" and "ISIS: Origins and Trajectory." These tomes cast a discerning light on the ascendancy and sway of radical groups in the Middle East, unearthing their deep-seated objectives and game plans. Given his profound understanding of Middle Eastern political intricacies, Zellmi proves an invaluable correspondent for any newsroom.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Crime

See more
2 mins ago
Music Artists T.I. and Tiny Strongly Deny Allegations of Sexual Assault
In a recent development, which has sent shockwaves across the music industry, renowned musicians T.I., whose real name is Clifford Harris, and Tiny, real name Tameka Harris, have been accused of sexual assault and misconduct. This comes after an unidentified woman alleged that she was drugged and sexually violated by the couple back in 2005,
Music Artists T.I. and Tiny Strongly Deny Allegations of Sexual Assault
Boston School Lockdown: Teen Arrested for Carrying Firearm
5 mins ago
Boston School Lockdown: Teen Arrested for Carrying Firearm
Tragic Death of 6-Year-Old Girl in San Antonio: Family Member Detained
5 mins ago
Tragic Death of 6-Year-Old Girl in San Antonio: Family Member Detained
Pakistan Court Convicts Man to Life Imprisonment for Brother-in-law's Murder
2 mins ago
Pakistan Court Convicts Man to Life Imprisonment for Brother-in-law's Murder
Armed Robbery at Hanover Gas Station: Police Seek Public Assistance
3 mins ago
Armed Robbery at Hanover Gas Station: Police Seek Public Assistance
Fatal Gangland Feud Unfolds at Dublin Restaurant on Christmas Eve
3 mins ago
Fatal Gangland Feud Unfolds at Dublin Restaurant on Christmas Eve
Latest Headlines
World News
Flynn Downes: A Gritty Battle Against E. Coli and the Will to Play
19 seconds
Flynn Downes: A Gritty Battle Against E. Coli and the Will to Play
Massachusetts Senate Democrats Discuss Gun Reform Legislation
40 seconds
Massachusetts Senate Democrats Discuss Gun Reform Legislation
California’s New Law Shields Patients from Surprise Ambulance Bills
53 seconds
California’s New Law Shields Patients from Surprise Ambulance Bills
Rising Football Star Myles 'Gho$t' Rowser: From Campbell University to New Mexico State
1 min
Rising Football Star Myles 'Gho$t' Rowser: From Campbell University to New Mexico State
Brit Hume Analyzes the 2024 Presidential Election Landscape on the Guy Benson Show
1 min
Brit Hume Analyzes the 2024 Presidential Election Landscape on the Guy Benson Show
Ka'imi Fairbairn: The Houston Texans' Golden Leg
2 mins
Ka'imi Fairbairn: The Houston Texans' Golden Leg
Bitter Dispute Over Police Reform Bill Erupts in New York City
2 mins
Bitter Dispute Over Police Reform Bill Erupts in New York City
Dawson High School Triumphs over Alief Taylor in a Nail-Biting Basketball Match
2 mins
Dawson High School Triumphs over Alief Taylor in a Nail-Biting Basketball Match
Ajman Half Marathon: A Step Forward in Promoting Community Health and Fitness
2 mins
Ajman Half Marathon: A Step Forward in Promoting Community Health and Fitness
Brazilian YouTubers Construct Record-Breaking Popsicle Stick Tower
44 mins
Brazilian YouTubers Construct Record-Breaking Popsicle Stick Tower
Surviving Nazi Germany: Barbara Feigin's 'My American Dream'
56 mins
Surviving Nazi Germany: Barbara Feigin's 'My American Dream'
Indian PM Narendra Modi and UAE President to Kickstart Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit with Ahmedabad Roadshow
2 hours
Indian PM Narendra Modi and UAE President to Kickstart Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit with Ahmedabad Roadshow
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
3 hours
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
3 hours
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
3 hours
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
3 hours
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
5 hours
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department
5 hours
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app